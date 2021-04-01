Oracle Statement: Rimini Street Distorts Court Ruling, Says Up is Down

AUSTIN, Texas, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rimini Street today took its deceptive business practices described in Oracle's litigation against Rimini Street to new heights, proclaiming that its unequivocal loss in US District Court was actually somehow a victory. Its recent statement is nothing more than a convoluted attempt at public relations damage control.

For the record, the District Court District of Nevada ruled decisively – in its own words – that "by clear and convincing evidence, that Rimini Street is violating the permanent injunction" issued on August 14, 2018. More humiliating yet, the court also ordered Rimini Street to explain why it should not be held in contempt for plainly violating the injunction in connection with its PeopleSoft support offerings.

Yet by Rimini Street's reasoning, losing is winning, up is down, and ignorance is strength. Its statement is indeed another attempt at bamboozling its customers into believing its services are a viable, ethical business model.

Trying to paint this resounding defeat as victory is the same approach to business and transparency that got them in legal trouble in the first place.

