Oracle to Appeal Court of Federal Claims JEDI Decision

WASHINGTON, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle America today filed notice of appeal regarding the JEDI procurement.

The following statement may be attributed Dorian Daley, General Counsel, Oracle Corporation:

"The Court of Federal Claims opinion in the JEDI bid protest describes the JEDI procurement as unlawful, notwithstanding dismissal of the protest solely on the legal technicality of Oracle's purported lack of standing. Federal procurement laws specifically bar single award procurements such as JEDI absent satisfying specific, mandatory requirements, and the Court in its opinion clearly found DoD did not satisfy these requirements. The opinion also acknowledges that the procurement suffers from many significant conflicts of interest. These conflicts violate the law and undermine the public trust. As a threshold matter, we believe that the determination of no standing is wrong as a matter of law, and the very analysis in the opinion compels a determination that the procurement was unlawful on several grounds."

