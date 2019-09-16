Oracle Ups the Ante in Cloud with World's First Autonomous Operating System

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ORACLE OPENWORLD -- Oracle today marked a major milestone in the company's autonomous strategy with the availability of Oracle Autonomous Linux. Oracle Autonomous Linux, along with the new Oracle OS Management Service, is the first and only autonomous operating environment that eliminates complexity and human error to deliver unprecedented cost savings, security, and availability for customers.

Keeping systems patched and secure is one of the biggest ongoing challenges faced by IT today. Tasks can be tedious and error prone, and extremely difficult to manage in large-scale cloud environments. With Oracle Autonomous Linux, customers can rely on autonomous capabilities to help ensure their systems are secure and highly available to help prevent cyberattacks.

"Oracle Autonomous Linux builds on Oracle's proven history of delivering Linux with extreme performance, reliability, and security to run the most demanding enterprise applications," said Wim Coekaerts, senior vice president of operating systems and virtualization engineering, Oracle. "Today we are taking the next step in our autonomous strategy with Oracle Autonomous Linux, providing a rich set of capabilities to help our customers significantly improve reliability and protect their systems from cyberthreats."

Introducing Oracle OS Management Service

Along with Oracle Autonomous Linux, Oracle introduced Oracle OS Management Service, a highly available Oracle Cloud Infrastructure component that delivers control and visibility over systems whether they run Autonomous Linux, Linux, or Windows. Combined with resource governance policies, OS Management Service, via the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure console or APIs, also enables users to automate capabilities that will execute common management tasks for Linux systems, including patch and package management, security and compliance reporting, and configuration management. It can be further automated with other Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services like auto-scaling as workloads need to grow or shrink to meet elastic demand.

Oracle Autonomous Linux, in conjunction with Oracle OS Management Service, uses advanced machine learning and autonomous capabilities to deliver unprecedented cost savings, security, and availability and frees up critical IT resources to tackle more strategic initiatives.

Eliminate manual OS management – World's first autonomous operating system in the cloud to deliver automated patching, updates, and tuning without human intervention. Based on a preconfigured Oracle Linux image; automated daily package updates; enhanced OS parameter tuning and OS diagnostics gathering.

– World's first autonomous operating system in the cloud to deliver automated patching, updates, and tuning without human intervention. Based on a preconfigured Oracle Linux image; automated daily package updates; enhanced OS parameter tuning and OS diagnostics gathering. Deliver automatic, in-depth protection at all levels – 100 percent hands-off automatic security updates daily to the Linux kernel and key user space libraries. This requires no downtime along with protection from both external attacks and malicious internal users. Known Exploit Detection provides automated alerts if anyone attempts to exploit a vulnerability that has been patched by Oracle.

– 100 percent hands-off automatic security updates daily to the Linux kernel and key user space libraries. This requires no downtime along with protection from both external attacks and malicious internal users. Known Exploit Detection provides automated alerts if anyone attempts to exploit a vulnerability that has been patched by Oracle. Provide always-on availability – Includes automated patching and upgrades while the system is running, eliminating unnecessary downtime for users and the system.

Oracle Autonomous Linux and Oracle OS Management Services are included with Oracle Premier Support at no extra charge with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure compute services. Combined with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure's other cost advantages, most Linux workload customers can expect to have 30-50 percent TCO savings versus both on-premise and other cloud vendors over five years.

"Adding autonomous capabilities to the operating system layer, with future plans to expand beyond infrastructure software, goes straight after the OpEx challenges nearly all customers face today," said Al Gillen, Group VP, Software Development and Open Source, IDC. "This capability effectively turns Oracle Linux into a service, freeing customers to focus their IT resources on application and user experience, where they can deliver true competitive differentiation."

Oracle Linux has a long history of leadership, beginning in 1998 when Oracle introduced the first commercial relational database for Linux. With Oracle Autonomous Linux the company takes another major step in Linux innovation. Oracle Autonomous Linux is based on the proven Oracle Linux operating environment to deliver extreme performance, reliability, and security to run the most demanding enterprise applications. Oracle Linux, which powers Oracle Cloud and Oracle Engineered Systems, is used extensively by tens of thousands of customers globally, and thousands of ISVs certify their software to run on Oracle Linux.

Additional Resources:

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

About Oracle OpenWorld

Oracle OpenWorld, the industry's most important business and technology conference for more than 20 years, hosts tens of thousands of in-person attendees as well as millions online. Dedicated to helping businesses leverage cloud for their innovation and growth, the conference delivers deep insight into industry trends and breakthroughs driven by technology. With thousands of sessions, demos and hands-on labs, plus exhibitions from more than 250 partners and customers from around the world, Oracle OpenWorld has become a showcase for leading cloud technologies, from Cloud Applications to Infrastructure. For registration, live keynotes, session details, news and more, visit www.oracle.com/openworld or www.oracle.com/newsroom.

Future Product Disclaimer

The preceding is intended to outline our general product direction. It is intended for information purposes only, and may not be incorporated into any contract. It is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions. The development, release, timing, and pricing of any features or functionality described for Oracle's products may change and remains at the sole discretion of Oracle Corporation.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Oracle

Related Links

http://www.oracle.com

