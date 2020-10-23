Oracle+NetSuite Innovator Presents ERP Software Implementation as a Mystery Novel

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Big Commitment: Solving the Mysteries of Your ERP Implementation by The Vested Group founder Joel Patterson is available now. The book is published with ForbesBooks, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.

In this layman-friendly explanation of enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, Joel Patterson makes a convincing business argument for services like Oracle+NetSuite, highlighting the challenges of maximizing value from the licensing, implementation, and support faced by his book's protagonists. In order to make ERP more accessible, The Big Commitment frames Oracle+NetSuite implementation as a mystery novel that gradually reveals rewards and roadblocks as the main characters work their way through the ERP process.

"I wanted to come up with a final product that carried our message and conveyed the necessary information," Patterson explained. "That said, I wanted to present these lessons in a way that busy people wouldn't see as a chore, but rather a treat."

The Big Commitment shows how utilizing ERP systems can offer businesses an integrated and upgraded view of their core processes. With a hard boiled corporate mystery serving the book's engine, Patterson's novel is a narrative exploration of how Oracle+NetSuite enables businesses to collect, store, manage, and analyze data from myriad business activities. Readers learn in tandem with the characters, creating a relatable experience that can improve Oracle+NetSuite skill sets and arm leaders with the knowledge to maximize performance across a wide array of metrics.

The Big Commitment: Solving the Mysteries of Your ERP Implementation is available on Amazon today.

About Joel Patterson

Joel Patterson is the Founder of The Vested Group, a Modern Cloud-based ERP, CRM & eCommerce solutions for Growing Companies. He has over twenty years of experience in the consulting industry and has worked with premier firms including Arthur Andersen and Cap Gemini.

Believing that Oracle+NetSuite is the best enterprise software on the market for businesses, he founded The Vested Group to facilitate the licensing, implementation, and support of the cloud-based business management system called Oracle+NetSuite.

Joel earned his degree in Business Administration from Baylor University and currently resides in Plano, TX.

About ForbesBooks

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, ForbesBooks is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. ForbesBooks offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbesbooks.com.

