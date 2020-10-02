ORACLE'S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD NOVEMBER 4, 2020

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., Pacific Time. In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, for the safety and well-being of our stockholders, directors and employees, and taking into account the protocols of local, state and federal governments, we have determined that this year's Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual format only.

The proxy materials and website www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ORCL2020 include instructions on how to participate in the meeting and how you may vote your shares of Oracle stock. A recording of the meeting will be available on the Oracle Investor Relations website at www.oracle.com/investor and at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ORCL2020 following the Annual Meeting through November 11, 2020.

