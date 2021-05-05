Oracle's Nate Skinner Joins DemandJump Board of Directors

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DemandJump, the leading marketing insights and attribution platform, announced today the appointment of Nate Skinner, Global SVP of Marketing for Advertising and CX at Oracle, to its Board of Directors. Skinner will also Co-Chair the DemandJump Advisory Board with DemandJump CEO, Christopher Day.

Skinner brings more than 20 years of executive experience building, executing and leading marketing and sales programs for some of the largest technology companies, including Amazon Web Services, Salesforce, and most recently, Oracle. In 2020, Skinner was named one of the 20 most important executives shaping the future of marketing technology by Business Insider .

"I've seen every insight and marketing-attribution tool out there and none of them remove the guesswork for marketers," said Skinner. "DemandJump is the first platform I have seen that has successfully combined prescriptive insights with analytics and marketing attribution , finally closing the loop between sales and marketing. Their ability to map out the world around any pillar topic is a game-changer for content marketing and empowers marketers with the knowledge to know exactly what to write."

Day, DemandJump's CEO said, "We have been looking for the right marketing trailblazer for our Independent Director seat and were extremely excited to be introduced to Mr. Skinner through the Endeavor network. He brings the perfect mix of experience and challenges the status quo that is perfectly aligned to how we are taking the guesswork out of marketing and equipping marketers with the knowledge to more than double performance on half the spend."

About DemandJump Inc.

DemandJump is the leading Marketing Insights & Attribution Platform, showing marketers what their target market is thinking, what their competitors are doing, and what they should do next to achieve better outcomes. Our customers are empowered by knowing what content to write, what keywords to include, which websites to target, what videos to produce, and much more. DemandJump assembles the world's data, creates networks of your target market touchpoints around any topic or keyword, and informs what actions to take next. Companies can now close the loop between sales and marketing, with advanced cross channel attribution, by seeing what actions drive pipeline and revenue.

