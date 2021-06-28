Oracoat Marks Oral Health Month with Insights from Experts on Dry Mouth and Dental Damage

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracoat, a trusted dry mouth brand by dental professionals recognizes Oral Health Month with a reminder about the correlation between this condition and dental health. People who suffer from decreased saliva production and dry mouth are encouraged to seek out advice from a medical or dental health professional this month. People who aren't sure if they have dry mouth can take Oracoat's online self-evaluation quiz. The ramifications of ignoring symptoms could result in poor dental health.

"Dry mouth is more than just a nuisance, gone untreated it can impact the health of teeth and gums," said dental hygienist, Julianne Souza. "Saliva production is really important because it neutralizes acids produced by bacteria, which in turn helps prevent tooth decay and its enzymes also aid in the digestion of food. Dry mouth shouldn't be ignored."

According to the Mayo Clinic aging issues, certain prescription medications and even radiation therapy for cancer might cause dry mouth. Some signs that saliva production is suffering include bad breath, difficulty chewing, speaking and swallowing; hoarseness; and an altered sense of taste among others.

The Mayo Clinic also cautions potential complications from dry mouth including:

Increased plague, tooth decay and gum disease

Mouth sores

Yeast infection in the mouth (thrush)

Sores or split skin at the corners of the mouth, or cracked lips

Poor nutrition from having problems with chewing and swallowing

Starting this month Oracoat has partnered with dental hygienist social media influencers across the U.S. who encourage behaviors that improve oral health. As a trusted product for dry mouth among this community Oracoat, aims to continually innovate its products which provide fast and long- lasting relief. It is the only product with unique oral adhering disc technology, which allows for relief during the day, at night, and while sleeping. Its line of products come in a variety of great tasting flavors, and in a wide variety of sizes. Visit www.oracoat.com to learn more.

SOURCE Quest Products, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.oracoat.com

