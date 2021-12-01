Oral Antiseptics Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 3.06 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in these oral antiseptics market report.

The oral antiseptics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.10% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Chlorhexidine gluconate is mostly used in chemical for the manufacturing of oral antiseptics due to its efficacy rate. In chemical composition segment chlorhexidine gluconate accounted more than 33% in the global oral antiseptics market in 2020.

Europe region dominated the market with more than 34% share in global oral antiseptic market in 2020.

region dominated the market with more than 34% share in global oral antiseptic market in 2020. Treatment of oral antiseptics are highly recommended by the dentist and professional, due to rising dental caries prevalence and rapidly rising awareness about the oral care. The global oral antiseptic market is segmented into the treatment and prevention, in which treatment segment accounted more 65% market share in 2020.

In global oral antiseptic market form segment the gel form dominated with more than 80% market share in 2020.

COVID-19 crisis, led to awareness about oral care propelling the demand for the oral antiseptic solutions. On the other hands, the efficacy rate of oral antiseptics against the SARS-COV-2 fuel the market growth in 2020.

Rising adoption of e-commerce channels for consumer healthcare products, in 2020 oral antiseptic were highly in demand by the online pharmacies and e-commerce channels. E-commerce channels shows around 35% absolute growth. Increasing adoption of e-commerce channels by key vendors oral antiseptics market shows high market growth.

Changing preference from chemical to go green herbal and essential oil based oral antiseptics are the new opportunity for the oral antiseptic market.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by chemical composition, application, form, distribution channel, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 14 other prominent vendors are profiled in the report

Oral Antiseptics Market – Segmentation

The global burden of dental diseases and oral surgeries has witnessed a significant year-over-year growth. Oral hygiene practices and initiatives for oral care have triggered the use of CHG-based oral antiseptics in the global market. Moreover, the popular trend of e-commerce has supported the growth of the CHG-based oral antiseptics segment across the market.

The drug store & standalone retail pharmacies segment dominated the market with a share of 70.75% followed by the other distribution channel which includes supermarkets/hypermarkets and health and wellness stores. Drugs stores and retailers are the major sources for the distribution channels which drives the higher growth of oral antiseptics in the market.

Most dental professionals suggesting oral antiseptic for dental care and oral care. Increasing application of oral antiseptics for dental caries, and fresh breath treatments segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR.

Oral Antiseptics Market by Chemical Composition

Chlorhexidine gluconate

Cetylpyridinium chloride

Herbal & essential oils

Others

Oral Antiseptics Market by Application

Treatment

Prevention

Oral Antiseptics Market by Form

Solution-Based

Gel-Based

Oral Antiseptics Market by Distribution Channel

Drugs store & standalone retail pharmacies

E-commerce

Others

Oral Antiseptics Market – Dynamics

The rise in the number of oral surgeons worldwide will directly impact the use of oral antiseptics. Increasing oral hygiene and awareness of oral care and increasing R&D initiatives for various oral care products, such as oral antiseptic mouthwashes and rinses, is driving the demand for oral antiseptics for daily use. The WHO has collaborated with several governments worldwide for oral care programs. Several vendors are taking initiatives towards CSR activities that have generated substantial public awareness about oral care in some regions. During the COVID-19 outbreak, oral hygiene became an important part of health. People became aware of the importance and adopted antiseptics for at-home dental hygiene. Thereby, the demand for at-home dental hygiene products accelerated rapidly in the global market. Increasing support from the government and initiatives from various oral care programs by key players of the market through CRS encouraging the acceptance of oral antiseptics for dental care.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Rising online sales of oral antiseptics

Increasing demand for herbal & essential oils-based oral antiseptics

Growing awareness of oral & dental care

Availability of oral antiseptics with safe & effective active ingredients

Oral Antiseptics Market – Geography Analysis

Many low- and middle-income countries across the globe are witnessing a rise in urbanization and changing lifestyles, which in turn, is leading to the increasing prevalence of various diseases including oral and dental disorders. The surge in the aging population, rise in demand for advanced dental procedures, and increase in governmental expenditure on oral health across Europe are driving the market growth. In Europe, healthcare and dental care infrastructure is transformed into advanced, highly regulated, sophisticated, and evolved with a better reimbursement structure compared to other regions. The increasing frequency of such surgeries will require the use of alcohol-free oral and herbal-based oral antiseptics, thereby, these oral products are gaining high traction in the European market. The current European Union spending on dental procedures is close to EUR 7 billion, and if the trends continue, this figure could be high during the forecast period.

Oral Antiseptics Market by Geography

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Spain

North America

US



Canada

APAC

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey



South Africa



Saudi Arabia

Major Vendors

Procter & Gamble

Colgate-Palmolive

Johnson & Johnson

OraCare

Church & Dwight

Agrawal Drugs Pvt Ltd

Avrio Health

Dabur

Dentaid

Dentsply Sirona

GSK

3M

ICM Pharma

ICPA Health

Indico Remedies

KPH Cosmos

Luxica Pharma

Uniroyal Herbal

