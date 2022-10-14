Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Global Market Report 2022: Drive to Create Insulin Biosimilars Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oral biologics & biosimilars market is expected to grow from $4.24 billion in 2021 to $5.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4%. The oral biologics & biosimilars market is expected to grow to $9.44 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%.



North America was the largest region in the oral biologics and biosimilar drugs market in 2021. The Middle East is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as arthritis, asthma, and cancer is expected to propel the growth of the oral biologics and biosimilar market. Long working hours, limited physical activity, and unhealthy eating and drinking habits contribute to the prevalence of chronic diseases, and biologics are increasingly used to treat these chronic diseases.

Biologics stimulate the immune system's attack on cancer cells, aiding the body's natural defenses in getting rid of the disease-causing cells. According to a United Nations article, a US-based intergovernmental organization, by 2030, chronic diseases are predicted to account for 70% of all fatalities worldwide. It is anticipated that chronic disease will account for nearly 60% of all deaths worldwide. Therefore, the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of the biologics and biosimilar market.



Stringent regulations imposed on the approval of biosimilar are anticipated to hinder the growth of oral biologics and the biosimilar market in the forecast period. The governments of different regions impose different rules regarding the production and use of biologics and biosimilars.

Further, issues such as patent infringement or agreement issues restrict the manufacturers of biologics and biosimilars from commercializing the government-approved biosimilars. The US Food and Drug Administration requires a double regulatory approval for biosimilars, restricting the use of biosimilars as interchangeable drugs for biologics whereas, in Europe, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approves biosimilars as interchangeable products for biologics.

In February 2019, out of the total 17 approved biosimilars only 7 biosimilars including 4 originating biologics could enter the US commercial market. The robust government policies for approval of these drugs impact the manufacturers in oral biologics and biosimilar markets.



The creation of new insulin biosimilar is a key trend gaining popularity in the oral biologics and biosimilar market. The key players operating in the oral biologics and biosimilar market are investing in creating a biosimilar copy of insulin to capture the market share. For instance, in 2019, Mylan, a US-based pharmaceuticals company, in partnership with Biocon launched a biosimilar insulin glargine named Semglee in Australia.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Therapy: Lymphocyte Modulators, Interleukin Inhibitors, Tumor Necrosis Factor-Alpha Inhibitors

2) By Disease: Asthma, Crohn's Disease, Carcinoma, Arthritis, Diabetes, Multiple Myeloma, Enterocolitis, Multiple Sclerosis, Sarcoma, Psoriasis and Others

3) By Molecule Type: Vaccines, Proteins & Peptides, Monoclonal Antibodies, Others

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market Characteristics



3. Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Oral Biologics & Biosimilars



5. Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market Size And Growth



6. Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market Segmentation

7. Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market



9. China Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market



10. India Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market



11. Japan Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market



12. Australia Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market



13. Indonesia Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market



14. South Korea Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market



15. Western Europe Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market



16. UK Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market



17. Germany Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market



18. France Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market



19. Eastern Europe Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market



20. Russia Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market



21. North America Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market



22. USA Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market



23. South America Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market



24. Brazil Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market



25. Middle East Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market



26. Africa Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market



27. Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Pipeline Analysis



29. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market



30. Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



31. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Novartis

Rani Therapeutics

Eli Lilly and Co

AstraZeneca plc

Novo Nordisk A/S

Biocon Limited

Oramed Pharmaceuticals

BiosanaPharma

Entera Bio Ltd.

Allergan plc

Emisphere Technologies

Enteris BioPharma

Chiasma

Allena Pharmaceuticals

Gelgen

Ganlee

3sbio

Innovent

Retractable Technologies, Inc.

Changchun High Tech

Dong Bao

CP Guojian

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Concord Biotech

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

H. Lundbeck A/S

Sanofi-Aventis

Roche.

