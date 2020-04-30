Oral Cancer Initiative and byte Clear Aligners Join Together to Support Recent College Grads Facing High Unemployment

CHICAGO, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Oral Cancer Initiative's Nationwide School Screening Events are presently On Hold due to COVID-19, OCI is teaming with byte, the #1 rated, doctor-directed leader providing access to its nationwide network of doctors for at-home invisible aligners. byte has created a unique program with a generous discount that includes a Free Oral Cancer Screening.

COVID-19 is affecting the United States in many ways; schools are operating only online, the shutdown of non-essential businesses, and people sheltering in place, to mention a few. Most importantly, hospitals across the nation are fighting to save lives.

One of the affected areas, but little talked about is the future job market for recent college graduates. Many of these current graduates have taken on substantial debt, just as the unemployment level continues to increase. "We are delighted to offer some assistance to help OCI and those that will enter the workforce in the next few years as the economy rebounds. We know how important the first impression of a good smile and confidence can be, particularly during an employment interview," said Scott Cohen, Co-Founder of byte.

Oral Cancer Initiative and byte have developed a two-fold plan to help students with a new smile, and also help OCI continue their fight against Oral Cancer. April is Oral Cancer Awareness Month, and understandably it is not getting the awareness it usually does during the COVID-19 crisis. "As dentists and orthodontists have had to stop regular practice schedules, candidates for doctor-directed at-home aligners are the right solution for the current economic time using byte's Tele-Dentistry platform," said Karl Kay, Chief Executive Officer of OCI.

byte is currently donating PPE supplies for medical personnel across the country by using their 3D Printers at their manufacturing plants during COVID-19. OCI recognizes their generosity of spirit, which makes byte the perfect company to partner with Oral Cancer Initiative to reach out to students and continue vital oral cancer screening.

For more information, email [email protected] - Or go to byteme.com and enter the code ORAL HEALTH to order.

ORAL CANCER INITIATIVE IN BRIEF:

Oral Cancer Initiative's mission is to heighten awareness of the dangers of oral cancer and to save lives through screening events.

Our model is to act boldly and think big by offering large-scale free screening events to communities around the country through school districts, large corporations, and other organizations committed to the health of their communities.

