Oral Care/ Hygiene Market Worth 53.3 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Oral Care/ Hygiene Market by Product (Toothbrush (Manual, Electric, Battery), Toothpaste (Pastes, Gels, Powder, Polish), Breath Freshener, Rinse & Distribution Channel (Consumer Stores, Retail Pharmacy, E-Commerce), and Region- Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Oral Care Market is projected to reach USD 53.3 billion by 2025 from USD 45.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.1%.

The Factors such as the rising awareness about oral hygiene, growing incidence of dental diseases, and technological advancements in oral care products are expected to drive the growth of the Oral Care Market. Increasing the online purchase of oral care products is expected to create new growth opportunities for players operating in this market.

The toothpaste segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Oral Hygiene Market in 2019.





Based on product, the market is categorized into toothpaste, toothbrushes & accessories, mouthwashes/rinses, denture products, dental accessories/ancillaries, and dental prosthesis cleaning solutions. In 2019, the toothpaste segment was expected to account for the largest share of the Oral Care Market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the enormous adoption of toothpaste for maintaining oral hygiene, the treatment of dental caries, and its use in post-surgical procedures.

By distribution channel, the online distribution segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the forecast period





By distribution channel, the Oral Hygiene Market is segmented into consumer stores, retail pharmacies, dental dispensaries, and online distribution. Online distribution is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the forecast period in this segment. This high growth can be attributed to the increase in the number of e-commerce platforms focused on oral care/oral hygiene products, better convenience and availability of a variety of products through this channel along with proper discounts.





The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market in 2019 as well as serves higher growth potential during the forecast period.





In 2019, the Asia Pacific was estimated to account for the largest share of the Oral Care Market, followed by Europe. The dominant share of the Asia Pacific is attributed mainly to the rising geriatric population, growing prevalence of dental diseases, increasing focus of prominent players on emerging Asian countries, increasing healthcare expenditure (coupled with the increasing disposable income), raising awareness on oral healthcare, and the willingness to spend more on dental care. Other factors, such as the growing number of dental professionals, along with the increasing number of dental visits, will further support the growth of the Oral Hygiene Market in this regional segment during the forecast period.





The key players operating in the Oral Care Market include Colgate-Palmolive Company (US), The Procter & Gamble Company (US), GlaxoSmithKline PLC (UK), Unilever PLC (UK), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Johnson & Johnson (US), GC Corporation (Japan), 3M Company (US), Lion Corporation (Japan), Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (US), Sunstar Suisse S.A. (Switzerland).

