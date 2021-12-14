Oral Care Market Size Worth $47,380.58 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 3.4% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The Oral Care Market Size is driven by growing prevalence of oral and dental conditions, rising awareness about the benefits provided by oral care products and rising number of oral hygiene programs across the world. The toothbrushes and accessories segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 4.1% in the market during 2021–2028.

According to the new market research report "Oral Care Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Toothpastes, Toothbrushes and Accessories, Mouthwashes/Rinses, Denture Products, Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions, Dental Accessories/Ancillaries, and Other Dental Products); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Online Retail Stores, and Other Distribution Channels), and Geography", published by The Insight Partners, the global oral care market was valued at US$ 36,273.14 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 47,380.58 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 36,273.14 Million in 2020 Market Size Value by US$ 47,380.58 Million by 2028 Growth Rate CAGR of 3.4% from 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 281 No. Tables 192 No. of Charts & Figures 94 Historical Data Available Yes Segments Covered Product ; Distribution Channel , and Geography Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country Scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Oral Care Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Koninklijke Philips N.V., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Procter & Gamble, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Unilever, Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., Perrigo Company plc, Lion Corporation, Sunstar Suisse S.A. and Church & Dwight, Inc are among the key companies operating in the oral care market. These players are focusing on the expansion and diversification of their market presence and the acquisition of a new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In April 2021 , Lion Corporation launched SOFLAN Premium Deodorizer Ultra Zero. The product uses odor-cancelling technology for total odors elimination.

, Lion Corporation launched SOFLAN Premium Deodorizer Ultra Zero. The product uses odor-cancelling technology for total odors elimination. In March 2021 , Colgate-Palmolive launched an ayurvedic toothpaste in India for people with diabetes. The toothpaste is a clinically proven and has ayurvedic ingredients such as Madhunashini, Neem, Jamun Seed Extract, and Amla.

, Colgate-Palmolive launched an ayurvedic toothpaste in for people with diabetes. The toothpaste is a clinically proven and has ayurvedic ingredients such as Madhunashini, Neem, Jamun Seed Extract, and Amla. In August 2020 , Oral-B the industry leader in oral care innovation, today announced nationwide availability of Oral-B iO, a game-changing, completely reimagined, and redesigned rechargeable toothbrush.

North America held the largest share of oral care market and is expected to continue its position due to factors such as increasing emphasis preventive care, robust oral care, and aging population. In addition, growing preference for dental procedures are also expected to drive the market growth by 2028.

Additionally, increasing prevalence of oral conditions such as gingivitis, dental carries, bad breath, and mouth ulcers among others and implementation of oral care programs are also estimated to generate favorable environment for the market growth in US and Canada. Aging population coupled with rise in dental conditions is likely to drive the number of dental procedures. These procedures are expected to have positive impact on the adoption of mouthwashes. For instance, according to a study published by the American College of Prosthodontists in 2020, around 2.3 million crown restoration procedures are performed in the US per year. Such substantial number of surgical procedures are anticipated to drive the post-surgical applications of mouthwashes in the country.

Moreover, many private and government organizations provide reimbursement policies, to provide awareness for oral and dental care in the country. For instance, in 2017, the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD), an authority on children's oral health provide policy on third-party reimbursement to improve medical care and manage patients with special health care needs. Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides a Dental Public Health Residency Program to produce skilled specialists in dental public health. This residency program provides more opportunities, dental stakeholders to achieve improved oral health and guided practice in collaborating with public health.

On the other hand, the FDA issued a rule banning the use of 24 active ingredients, including triclocarban, triclosan and other chemicals in 2017 for the public concerns. Owing to the initiatives made by the government as well as the start-ups in the region is expected to witness fast growth during the forecast period.

In addition, rising emphasis on preventive care is expected to boost overall dental clinic visits in the country. This trend is expected to continue due to change in lifestyle, dental problems, and improved diagnostic facilities. Such constructive factors are projected to drive the US oral care market by 2028.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region due to extensively growing adoption of oral care products in the region. In addition, rising emphasis on the preventive oral care and strategic marketing policies are also anticipated to offer lucrative opportunity for market growth. Furthermore, launch of various oral care awareness programs by government authorities in the countries such as India, China, and Australia are also anticipated to generate a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market by 2028.

Increasing Prevalence of Dental Problems in Oral Care Market:

Oral diseases include gum disease, tooth decay or caries, canker sores, sensitivity, toothaches and dental emergencies, oral cancer, and oral infectious diseases. Untreated oral disease is a major concern worldwide, affecting more than 50% of the global population. Periodontal disease and dental caries are the key causes of the loss of natural teeth. As per Oral Health Associates, sugar consumption among the population in developing economies has tripled over the past 50 years. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), dental caries is the most common oral care issue caused by excessive sugar consumption. Moreover, oral diseases affect 3.9 billion people worldwide, and untreated tooth decay is the most predominant oral disease of all, affecting almost 50% of the global population. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), oral cancer accounts for ~3% (i.e., 53,000 new cases) of all cancer cases diagnosed annually in the US. In addition to the unhealthy high-sugar diet, tobacco and alcohol consumption is another factor contributing to oral diseases. Most oral health conditions are preventable and can be treated at early stage by involving proper oral care regime. Thus, the increasing prevalence of dental problems is bolstering the demand for oral care products.

Oral Care Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product, the oral care market is segmented into toothpastes, denture products, toothbrushes and accessories, mouthwashes/ rinses, dental accessories/ ancillaries, dental prosthesis cleaning solutions, and other dental products. The toothpaste market accounted for more than 37.08% of the market share in 2020. In terms of distribution channel, the oral care market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies and drug stores, online retail stores and others. The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment held the largest share of the market in 2020.

While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic won't have much of an impact on the oral care market, the oral care market is not expected to be significantly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020-2021. However, there could be possible disruptions in the distribution channel during the lockdown, and movement restrictions imposed globally to control the virus spread and flatten the curve. Social distancing protocols and quarantine measures have led to a shift in consumer purchasing patterns from in-store to online, which would be reflected in oral care/oral hygiene product sales. Major players in the market have continued their production activities during this period.

Further, Colgate-Palmolive Company, an American multinational consumer products company, suggests that their oral care products may play a role in temporarily reducing the amount of COVID-19 virus in your mouth. Laboratory tests found that specific kinds of toothpaste, mouthwashes, and mouth spray neutralized SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, by more than 99%.

Additionally, the researchers from the Penn State College of Medicine in the U.S. tested several oral and nasopharyngeal rinses in a laboratory setting for their ability to inactivate human coronaviruses, which are similar in structure to SARS-CoV-2. The products evaluated include a 1 percent solution of baby shampoo, a neti pot, peroxide sore-mouth cleansers, and mouthwashes. The team found that several of the nasal and oral rinses had a strong ability to neutralize human coronavirus, which suggests that these products may have the potential to reduce the amount of virus spread by people who are Covid-19-positive.

