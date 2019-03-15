Oral Proteins & Peptides: Worldwide Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 12.6% during 2018-2024 - Analysis on Key Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oral Proteins and Peptides Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global oral proteins and peptides market to grow with a CAGR of 12.6% over the forecast period from 2018-2024.

The study on oral proteins and peptides market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024. The report on the global oral proteins and peptides market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2016 to 2024.

The report on oral proteins and peptides market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global oral proteins and peptides market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global oral proteins and peptides market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, the author's growth matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings



Drivers

Improvement in healthcare infrastructure

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases

Increase in geriatric population

Restraints

High costs connected with drug development

Opportunities

Growth in purchasing power in emerging countries

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the oral proteins and peptides market.



2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the oral proteins and peptides market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2024.



3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global oral proteins and peptides market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.



4. The growth matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Oral Proteins and Peptides Market Highlights

2.2. Oral Proteins and Peptides Market Projection

2.3. Oral Proteins and Peptides Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Oral Proteins and Peptides Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Drug Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Oral Proteins and Peptides Market



4. Oral Proteins and Peptides Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Oral Proteins and Peptides Market by Drug Type

5.1. Octreotide

5.2. Linaclotide

5.3. Insulin

5.4. Plecanatide

5.5. Calcitonin



6. Global Oral Proteins and Peptides Market by Application

6.1. Hormonal Disorders

6.2. Gastric & Digestive Disorders

6.3. Diabetes

6.4. Bone Diseases



7. Global Oral Proteins and Peptides Market by Region 2018-2024

7.1. North America

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Oral Proteins and Peptides Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Chiasma Inc.

8.2.2. Allergan PLC

8.2.3. Biocon Limited

8.2.4. Generex Biotechnology Corp.

8.2.5. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

8.2.6. Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.

8.2.7. AstraZeneca PLC

8.2.8. Novo Nordisk A/S

8.2.9. Proxima Concepts Limited

8.2.10. Tarsa Therapeutics Inc.



