Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stock for Aggregate Proceeds of $21 Million

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ORMP) (TASE: ORMP) ("Oramed" or "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral drug delivery systems, announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5,250,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $4.00 per share. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by Oramed. Oramed has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 787,500 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. The offering is expected to close on or about March 2, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses payable by Oramed, are expected to be $21 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for its anticipated Phase 3 clinical trial in ORMD-0801 (Oral Insulin) and for other clinical trials and research and development activities as well as for general corporate purposes.

National Securities Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of National Holdings Corporation, is acting as the sole book running manager for the offering.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as financial advisor for the offering.

The shares of common stock are being offered by Oramed pursuant to its shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-236194) previously filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 10, 2020. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the underwritten public offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained from National Securities Corporation, Attn: Charles Wanyama, 200 Vesey Street, 25th Floor, New York, New York 10281, telephone: (212) 417-3634, or by email at prospectusrequest@nationalsecurities.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals is a platform technology pioneer in the field of oral delivery solutions for drugs currently delivered via injection. Established in 2006, with offices in New York and Israel, Oramed has developed a novel Protein Oral Delivery (PODTM) technology that is based on more than 30 years of research by scientists at Jerusalem's Hadassah Medical Center. Oramed is seeking to revolutionize the treatment of diabetes through its proprietary lead candidate, ORMD-0801, which has the potential to be the first commercial oral insulin capsule for the treatment of Type 2 and Type 1 diabetes. The Company has completed multiple Phase II clinical trials under an Investigational New Drug application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In addition, Oramed is developing an oral GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) analog capsule, ORMD-0901.

Forward-looking statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. For example, Oramed is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the expected closing of the offering, the possible sale of additional shares pursuant to the underwriters' option and its intended use of proceeds, as well as future clinical trials or revolutionizing the treatment of diabetes with its products. In addition, historic results of scientific research and clinical trials do not guarantee that the conclusions of future research or trials will suggest identical or even similar conclusions. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Oramed only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including market risks and uncertainties, the success of the public offering, use of proceeds of the public offering, and the satisfaction of all conditions to, and the timely closing of, the offering; the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection for Oramed's product candidates; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and Oramed's ability to obtain additional funding required to conduct its research, development and commercialization activities. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching Oramed's clinical trials; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; lack of validation of Oramed's technology as it progresses further and lack of acceptance of Oramed's methods by the scientific community; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of Oramed's products; unforeseen scientific difficulties that may develop with Oramed's process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition; laboratory results that do not translate to equally good results in real settings; Oramed's patents may not be sufficient; and finally that products may harm recipients, all of which could cause the actual results or performance of Oramed to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Oramed undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Oramed, reference is made to Oramed's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

