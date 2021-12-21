Orange Business Services Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Exceptional Value to Enterprises with Its Advanced Cloud-based CX and IoT Services in Asia-Pacific

Orange's IoT portfolio leverages IoT integration to deliver customized solutions that provide quick wins and ROI for customers in the smart transportation sector. Its success in Singapore and Hong Kong indicates significant application opportunities in smart cities, smart buildings, and smart ports. In addition to these solutions, its Connected Sites initiative delivers considerable value by providing an end to end solution offering for digitizing worksites inclusive of sensors, network, data management, analysis, application development and integration.

"By redesigning component-based architecture into a complete service model, Orange gives customers the flexibility to choose particular applications and features so they may solve their business challenges automatically and authentically," noted Hemangi Patel, Senior Industry Analyst. "It also enables Orange to accelerate the implementation process so it can launch a new site within five to ten business days. This speed of delivery, agility, and flexibility helps it respond rapidly and efficiently to customers' requirements."

Orange further supports enterprise clients and their operations with digital and data-driven solutions. It offers an integrated customer experience services portfolio covering flexible cloud-based contact centers, managed contact centers, digital technology, data intelligence, virtual agents, workforce engagement, collaborative workspace, and network connectivity services. In addition, it partners with clients to help them seamlessly engage with their customers across all communication channels and leverage AI to deliver personalized, proactive, and context-aware interactions.

"Ultimately, Orange serves as an advisor to its clients to understand their business requirements, identify technology gaps, and design and implement innovative CX solutions," noted Sherrel Sonia Roche, Industry Principal, ICT. "By placing client needs at the center of its CX strategy and initiating several co-innovation partnerships to explore and develop use cases, it has emerged a leading provider of telecom cloud contact center services and IoT analytics services in Asia-Pacific."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Orange Business Services

Orange Business Services is a network-native digital services company and the global enterprise division of the Orange Group. It connects, protects and innovates for enterprises around the world to support sustainable business growth. Leveraging its connectivity and system integration expertise throughout the digital value chain, Orange Business Services is well placed to support global businesses in areas such as software-defined networks, multi-cloud services, Data and AI, smart mobility services, and cybersecurity. It securely accompanies enterprises across every stage of the data lifecycle end-to-end, from collection, transport, storage and processing to analysis and sharing.

With companies thriving on innovation, Orange Business Services places its customers at the heart of an open collaborative ecosystem. This includes its 28,500 employees, the assets and expertise of the Orange Group, its technology and business partners, and a pool of finely selected start-ups. More than 3,000 multinational enterprises, as well as two million professionals, companies and local communities in France, put their trust in Orange Business Services.

For more information, visit www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and our blogs.

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 42.3 billion euros in 2020 and 266 million customers worldwide at 30 September 2021. Orange is listed on the Euronext Paris (ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (ORAN). In December 2019, Orange presented its new "Engage 2025" strategic plan, guided by social and environmental accountability. While accelerating in growth areas, such as B-to-B services and placing data and AI at the heart of innovation, the entire Orange Group will be an attractive and responsible employer.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

