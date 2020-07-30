Orange CEO Interview - H1 2020 Results (video)

PARIS, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange, one of the world's leading telecommunications operators, has just published its results for the first half year 2020. Stéphane Richard, Chairman and CEO of Orange, comments on the Group's results and outlook.

Watch video interview and read transcript:

https://www.eurobusinessmedia.com/video/orange-h1-2020-results/

Topics covered in the interview include:

Introduction

Significant milestones

Covid-19 impact

CAPEX and organic Cash Flow

Segment performance

Our cost reduction strategy

Update on dividends

Conclusion

About Orange

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with sales of 42 billion euros in 2019 and 147,000 employees worldwide at 31 December 2019, including 87,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 266 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2019, including 207 million mobile customers and 21million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. In December 2019, the Group presented its new "Engage 2025" strategic plan, which, guided by social and environmental accountability, aims to reinvent its operator model. While accelerating in growth areas and placing data and AI at the heart of its innovation model, the Group will be an attractive and responsible employer, adapted to emerging professions.



Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.



