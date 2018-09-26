Orange County Register Names MemorialCare, Orange Coast and Saddleback Medical Centers, and MemorialCare Medical Group Top Workplaces Award Winners

"We're thrilled to be recognized for the remarkable workplace created, sustained and enhanced by the outstanding contributions of our 15,000 MemorialCare employees, physicians and volunteers who ensure local communities receive the highest quality, most compassionate care," says Barry Arbuckle, PhD, President & CEO, MemorialCare.

"Our research shows organizations earning the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results," says Doug Claffey, Energage CEO, whose firm conducted the research measuring several aspects of workplace culture. "Their leaders carefully craft a healthy workplace culture supporting employee engagement. It's an achievement companies work for and a distinction that gives them a competitive advantage."

Earlier this year, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center again took the top two spots in Orange County Register's "Best of Orange County" Hospital category where readers vote for favorite places and services; and MemorialCare Medical Group was among the Medical-Dental Category's top two honorees. MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center was named the Press-Telegram Reader's Choice Best Hospital and Beachcomber's Best Long Beach Hospital. MemorialCare Medical Group was voted Best Medical Group and Best Urgent Care Center by Beachcomber readers.

In 2018, U.S. News & World Report ranked Orange Coast Medical Center #37 nationally for Diabetes and Endocrinology, in Top 10 overall in Los Angeles and Orange counties and Top 21 in California. It earned several "high-performance" rankings—Heart Failure, Geriatrics, Colon Cancer Surgery, Nephrology, Neurology/Neurosurgery, and Urology. It continually receives "A" grades in Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety Scores.

Saddleback Medical Center's Heart Failure and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease programs ranked "high performance" by U.S. News & World Report. It was also listed among America's 50 Best Hospitals, Truven Health Analytics' Top 50 U.S. Cardiovascular Hospitals, and by both Becker's Healthcare and Thomson Reuters' America's Best Hospitals.

MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center's U.S. News & World Report 2018 Best Hospital categories include national Orthopedics listing and "high-performance" rankings for Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery, Diabetes/Endocrinology, Congestive Heart Failure, Colon Cancer Surgery, Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Nephrology, Neurology/Neurosurgery, Pulmonology, Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm, Hip Replacement and Knee Replacement. It ranks among Los Angeles County's Top 5 Hospitals, Top 8 in Los Angeles and Orange counties, and Top 14 in California.

One of the most experienced and highly respected physician organizations, MemorialCare Medical Group is repeatedly named among California's Top Medical Groups. It is adding physician practices and ambulatory surgery, imaging, urgent care, and dialysis centers that provide more convenient access and quality care throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties.

MemorialCare has over 200 care locations, including MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center, MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach, MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center, MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center, MemorialCare Medical Group, Greater Newport Physicians, Seaside Health Plan and numerous outpatient facilities throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties. Visit memorialcare.org.

SOURCE MemorialCare

Related Links

https://www.memorialcare.org

