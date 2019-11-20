Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt And Ghirardelli® Swirl Together

In addition to the new flavor offering, Orange Leaf Guests have the chance to win a trip for two to Ghirardelli Square® in San Francisco, California! When Guests visit their local Orange Leaf during the flavor promotion period, they will receive a promotional postcard with a special entry code. That entry code can be submitted at orangeleafyogurt.com/sanfran to enter the contest. The prize includes flights, hotel, food, and a gift card to enjoy treats at the Ghirardelli® Shop in Ghirardelli Square® during their trip.

"We are excited to once again partner with Ghirardelli® to be able to create a flavor featuring their rich chocolate that's been handmade in San Francisco for almost 170 years now," said President & COO, Kendall Ware. "They've been a quality flavor partner of ours for years and it's no surprise that combining their hot cocoa with our proprietary frozen yogurt has already proven to be a crowd favorite."

About Orange Leaf

Orange Leaf is a self-serve, choose-your-own-toppings frozen yogurt and treat franchise with nearly 200 locations in the U.S. and Mexico. Orange Leaf offers a multitude of traditional and unique flavors, including no-sugar-added, gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan alternatives. Our mission is to make life sweeter by creating a memorable treat experience that is all about you. Every Guest can enjoy #flavorfreedom with any product at Orange Leaf.

We value the relationships with every store and consider them a strategic-partnership. We empower those relationships by maintaining the lowest fees in the industry, supporting veterans through our partnership with VetFran, and encouraging stores to provide value to their communities. Additionally, Orange Leaf is a member of the IFA, NRA, and a proud partner of No Kid Hungry. For more information, connect socially on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

