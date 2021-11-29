Orange Leaf Introduces Online Ordering and New Mobile App with Loyalty Perks

Effective immediately, Orange Leaf customers can order their favorite customized frozen yogurt, smoothie, and shake orders for delivery, in-store pickup, or catering directly through www.orangeleafyogurt.com or the Orange Leaf app. Online ordering will be available across all participating locations throughout the Midwest and Texas.

Customers who join the loyalty program will receive a $3 reward to use towards their next purchase and 50% off their first online order after downloading the Orange Leaf mobile app and registering or visiting https://orangeleafyogurt.com/rewards .

"We are constantly looking for ways to improve our customers' experience, and our new online ordering platform will make Orange Leaf more accessible to loyal guests in real time," said David Ellis, Chief Marketing Officer of Orange Leaf. "We encourage our customers to express their flavor freedom while enjoying tasty rewards by ordering through our new mobile app."

Orange Leaf's menu features a variety of frozen yogurt and treats that include, froyo, smoothies, shakes and more. With eight rotating yogurt flavors, including seasonal flavors and over 20 toppings, Orange Leaf creates an experience that is fun and unique. Menu flavors change seasonally so customers can try something new as well as savor old favorites whether choosing to order ahead, pick up, or ordering online at https://www.orangeleafyogurt.com/ .

For more information about Orange Leaf and menu details, visit https://www.orangeleafyogurt.com/ .

Orange Leaf

Based in Dallas with more than 80 locations across the U.S, Orange Leaf is a self-serve, choose-your-own-toppings frozen yogurt and treat franchise. Orange Leaf offers a multitude of traditional and unique flavors, including no-sugar-added, gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan alternatives. Our mission is to make life sweeter by creating a memorable treat experience that is all about you.

Orange Leaf is a portfolio company of BRIX Holdings, LLC, a Dallas-based multi-brand franchising company specializing in chains with superior products and attractive growth prospects. More information about Orange Leaf is available at www.orangeleafyogurt.com , or on Facebook or Twitter .

SOURCE Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt