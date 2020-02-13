Orange Leaf's Positive Same Store Sales Growth Continues

"We are implementing our strategic plans and executing them successfully as a team," President & COO Kendall Ware said. "I attribute our growth to the increase in brand partnerships, better communication with our Franchise Community, and expanding on all aspects of the brand such as off-premises sales, operational efficiencies, and product offerings. We are up 8% in Same Store Sales in January of this year already and expect that momentum to continue through the year."

Off-Premises sales in 2019 were up 65% year-over-year. Partnerships with ezCater and multiple mobile delivery platforms have made a massive impact in making the products available for Guests anywhere, anytime. A webpage also launched in July (www.orangeleafyogurt.com/catering), making it even easier for Guests to learn about and order catering. "Mobile Delivery and catering continue to show incremental growth in day-to-day sales. As this part of the restaurant industry continues to evolve, we will continue making it a priority to reach our goals," Ware said.

On top of Orange Leaf's Same Store Sales success, 6 new froyo flavors launched this year – Edible Cookie Dough, Salted Caramel made with Twix®, Dairy-Free Sour Raspberry Froyo made with Sour Patch Kids®, Oreo® Gelato, Cinnamon Roll made with real Cinnamon Roll Spread and Icing, and Peppermint Hot Cocoa made with Ghirardelli®. Dairy-Free Sour Raspberry made with Sour Patch Kids® was the first sour flavor to be offered at Orange Leaf and was very popular among the young adults and kids. To close out the year, Orange Leaf partnered with Ghirardelli for a flavorful Peppermint Hot Cocoa froyo flavor and a chance to win a trip to Ghirardelli Square in San Francisco. "We're grateful for the ability to build such great relationships with each brand partner, which has provided us the opportunity to offer giveaways and more to elevate the promotions of new froyo flavors," said Kristen Campbell, Director of Marketing.

In early 2019, Orange Leaf announced its new co-brand opportunities with Humble Donut Co., a made-to-order mini donut concept started by the Leadership Team at Orange Leaf. By year end, co-branded units grew to 10 open locations and 6 under construction. Mini donuts and froyo are proving to be the perfect pair. "What really sets us apart from our competitors is our maximization of efficiencies and capability to scale quickly with existing resources. Having a solid foundation to build on is crucial to continue growing co-brands through 2020 and beyond," said Ware.

This April, Orange Leaf will celebrate its 10th Anniversary! 2020 will bring many sweet developments as they put a focus on their mission 'Making Life Sweeter' through nationwide community events, new partnerships, refreshed store designs, non-traditional units, and more!

