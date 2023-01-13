Orange market size to grow by 31,572.55 thousand tons, Growth opportunities led by Berje Inc. and Citrosuco - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The orange market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of several players. However, the market is dominated by a few well-established players that compete in terms of product offerings and business expansions. Therefore, vendors must distinguish their offerings through a clear and unique value proposition to survive and succeed in such a competitive environment. Hence, the market is expected to witness an accelerating year-over-year growth rate during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Orange Market 2023-2027

The orange market size is forecasted to grow by 31,572.55 thousand tons from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.22% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Orange Market 2023-2027: Scope

The orange market report also covers the following areas:

Orange Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Fresh: The fresh segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by rising health concerns and a preference for healthy food. Regular intake of fruits can reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as high blood cholesterol, blood sugar, heart diseases, and type 2 diabetes. Hence, there is a high demand for avocados, tomatoes, watermelons, citrus fruits, broccoli, carrots, spinach, and beetroots owing to their high nutritional content, including potassium, fiber, folic acid, and vitamins A, E, and C.



Processed



Frozen

Application

Non-organic



Organic

Region

APAC: APAC is estimated to account for 67% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This growth will be driven by the growing demand for oranges in emerging economies such as India and China . China is the leading producer and consumer of tangerine and mandarine, while India is one of the top producers of citrus fruits such as oranges and lemons.

and . is the leading producer and consumer of tangerine and mandarine, while is one of the top producers of citrus fruits such as oranges and lemons.

China





India



Europe



UK





Germany





France





Rest of Europe



North America



US





Canada



South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

& Africa

Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Orange Market 2023-2027: Vendor analysis

Berje Inc., Citrosuco, Citrus World Inc., Hyatt Fruit Co., INDIAN RIVER FRUIT Co., LEMONCONCENTRATE SLU, Louis Dreyfus Co. BV, Nielsen Citrus Products Co. Inc., PACIFIC COAST FRUIT PRODUCTS Ltd., Paradise Juice Pvt. Ltd., Perricone Farms, Schacht Groves, SEQUOIA ORANGE Co. Inc., SUNRISE FRUITS COMPANY SL, The Fruit Co., Trinity Fruit Co., Tropicana Products Inc., and Zain Natural Agro India Pvt. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

What are the key data covered in the orange market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the orange market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the orange market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of orange market vendors

Orange Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 140 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.22% Market growth 2023-2027 31,572.55 thousand tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.33 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 67% Key countries US, Mexico, China, India, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Berje Inc., Citrosuco, Citrus World Inc., Hyatt Fruit Co., INDIAN RIVER FRUIT Co., LEMONCONCENTRATE SLU, Louis Dreyfus Co. BV, Nielsen Citrus Products Co. Inc., PACIFIC COAST FRUIT PRODUCTS Ltd., Paradise Juice Pvt. Ltd., Perricone Farms, Schacht Groves, SEQUOIA ORANGE Co. Inc., SUNRISE FRUITS COMPANY SL, The Fruit Co., Trinity Fruit Co., Tropicana Products Inc., and Zain Natural Agro India Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer staples market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Orange Market 2023-2027 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product Type

6.3 Fresh - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Processed and frozen - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Non-organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Berje Inc.

12.4 Citrosuco

12.5 Citrus World Inc.

12.6 Hyatt Fruit Co.

12.7 INDIAN RIVER FRUIT Co.

12.8 LEMONCONCENTRATE SLU

12.9 Nielsen Citrus Products Co. Inc.

12.10 Paradise Juice Pvt. Ltd.

12.11 Perricone Farms

12.12 Schacht Groves

12.13 SEQUOIA ORANGE Co. Inc.

12.14 SUNRISE FRUITS COMPANY SL

12.15 The Fruit Co.

12.16 Trinity Fruit Co.

12.17 Zain Natural Agro India Pvt. Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

