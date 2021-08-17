Orange Vitamin C is out. Blue C is in.

"When we set out to solve a problem in 10 days with each of our formulas, the process is rigorous. If an ingredient or technology does not exist to help deliver on our promise of 10-day results, or if we see a way to re-envision traditional methods ingredients are made to elevate our commitment to high-performance, naturally-sourced and more sustainably-produced ingredients – we will make our own. This is how the brand was born and proudly continues today," shares CEO, Rose Fernandez . "Today we have consumers searching for Vitamin C at high rates. This inspired us to develop a naturally-derived, potent Vitamin C from a bold, blue Spirulina. In our scientific study, our new Blue Algae Vitamin C outperformed other commonly used forms of vitamin C and other brightening ingredients specifically used for targeting pigmentation that we tested. No surprise given our reputation. This coupled with the fact that there was an opportunity to develop a new Vitamin C serum actually clinically studied on melanin-rich skin – who can experience skin sensitivity, blotchiness or even products that simply don't work."

Algenist formulated Skinclarity Brightening Serum to target the appearance of pigmentation that can start as early as your 20s. It can appear most prominently in the fair and deep complexions as dark spots, uneven tone and texture, and overall dullness. In just 10 days, consumers of all skin types, skin tones, and skin colors – including melanin-rich skin – showed enhanced brightness and luminosity, evened skin tone and texture, and improved signs of photoaging.

Tammy Yaiser, VP Product Development explains, "The team was inspired by the extensive research on blue-green algae, and for the potential to derive, extract and isolate its naturally-occurring Vitamin C component and then to regeneratively produce it in a lab. The Spirulina is sustainably grown, and the naturally-occurring Vitamin C component is isolated and concentrated. The result is a highly pure Ascorbic Acid raw material, identified simply on the ingredient list as 'Ascorbic Acid.' What's also exciting about the process is that the leftover algae by-product is still rich in nutrients and can be beneficial for other applications such as fermentation, agricultural fertilizers and wastewater remediation. A part of the leftover biomass is used for making Spirulina Extract and Spirulina Oil. We considered the whole process."

Skinclarity Brightening Serum is also formulated with Algenist's patented ingredient Alguronic Acid to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles; a Blue Skin-Forward Marine Ferment to help improve the appearance of skin texture and hydrate skin; a Triple-Action Moisturizing Complex which combines Hyaluronic Acid and Alguronic Acid to help provide a clinically measured increase in skin hydration; and Tansy Extract to help condition and soothe skin.

All reinforces Algenist's position as an ingredient authority and is created in alignment with Algenist's formulation philosophy – science-led synergistic active ingredients, soothing ingredients, anti-oxidants and hydrators.

"Our headline for the launch of Skinclarity Brightening Serum is: Orange Vitamin C is out, Blue C is in – bringing awareness to our new source of vitamin C, and bucking the perception that pure, premium vitamin C only comes from oranges or citrus. Now there is an alternative from a regeneratively-made-in-a-lab Spirulina," says Shannon Shapiro, VP of Marketing. "We're focused on delivering real results to customers through our commitment to 10-day results with every product. We're so confident in the performance of our products that we started an evergreen campaign at the beginning of this year encouraging consumers to sample our product and document their 10-day experience in real time. We've partnered with a diverse group of real people, not influencers or celebs, to video journal their unfiltered experience from start to finish – we're seeing this type of content really resonate with our community and the results speak for themselves."

In a 10-day clinical study, Skinclarity Brightening Serum*:

Improved skin brightness

Helped even skin tone

Helped improve skin texture

Helped reduce dullness

Visibly improved overall skin clarity

Provided measured increase in skin hydration

Helped reduce appearance of fine lines & wrinkles

Helped improve skin firmness & elasticity

After cleansing, apply 1-2 pumps to the entire face, neck and décolleté. For optimal results follow with moisturizer and SPF.

Available on Algenist.com and at SEPHORA for $72.

*Results obtained from 26 test subjects participating in a four-week clinical study. Individual results may vary.

