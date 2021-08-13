Orangetheory Fitness Supports the #FreeBritney Movement

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's been a real circus for Britney, but today fans around the world – including Orangetheory Fitness® – celebrate a big win for the #FreeBritney movement. In honor of this recent victory, Orangetheory announced that participating studios nationwide will give all lucky "Britneys" a free class beginning Monday, August 16 through Friday, August 20. Coaches will give classes a reason to scream and shout, by curating Britney-themed soundtracks to workouts next week.

"As a female co-founded brand, we can't help but acknowledge this monumental step forward for Britney and all strong creative females who value their independence," said Tammie DeGrasse-Cabrebra, Sr. Global Marketing Director of Orangetheory Fitness. "Orangetheory champions a more vibrant life for all… now get to work. Next week, we're all about #FreeBritneys."

For more information on how to claim a free class, go to www.orangetheory.com.

About Orangetheory

Orangetheory® (www.orangetheory.com) makes it simple to get More Life from your workout. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory has developed a unique approach to fitness that blends a unique trifecta of science, coaching and technology that work together seamlessly to elevate participants' heart rates to help burn more calories. Backed by the science of excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), Orangetheory workouts incorporate endurance, strength and power to generate the "Orange Effect," whereby participants keep burning calories for up to 24 hours after a 60-minute workout. Orangetheory franchisees have opened over 1,400 studios in all 50 U.S. states and 25 countries. The company was ranked #60 in Inc. magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies list and was listed as #9 on the 2020 Entrepreneur Fastest-Growing Franchise 500 list. Visit www.otffranchise.com for global franchise opportunities.

