Orangetheory® Fitness to Close All Corporate-Owned Studios Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orangetheory® Fitness announced today the closure of all corporate-owned studios, effective Tuesday, March 17, 2020, to ensure the safety of all staff and members during the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic. The brand is also encouraging franchisees to follow suit.

Orangetheory Fitness has taken significant precautions to keep its members and employees protected as the pandemic evolved. However, as the situation around COVID-19 continues to progress, the brand has made the important decision to temporarily close all corporate-owned studios with the goal of reopening on March 31, 2020. Orangetheory Fitness is also asking its franchisees to speak with their advisors to make a decision regarding their studios that considers the best interest of members, employees, their communities and the brand. The brand will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide updates if this timeline changes.

"We feel a moral imperative to take these steps in an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19 as quickly as possible. While fitness is crucial to keep one's immunity strong, we want to do our part in bringing this global crisis to a quicker resolution and hope to help reduce transmission of the virus." says Dave Long, Orangetheory Fitness co-founder and CEO.

All membership dues in studios abiding by the temporary closure will be automatically suspended until studios reopen. Orangetheory Fitness will be offering at-home workouts to keep members active during this uncertain and difficult time. Orangetheory Fitness will also continue to pay all employees at its corporate studios throughout the closure. The brand will share updates on the reopening of its studios as they become available.

"This decision was a culmination of careful thought and consideration, and in alignment with guidance we are following from public health officials," says David Carney, President at Orangetheory Fitness. "The safety of our members and staff continues to be our number one priority. We feel strongly that it is in everyone's best interest to temporarily close our corporate-owned Orangetheory Fitness studios, while offering alternative ways for members to stay active in the interim."

About Orangetheory Fitness

Orangetheory® Fitness (www.orangetheoryfitness.com) makes it simple to get More Life from your workout. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory Fitness has developed a unique approach to fitness that blends a unique trifecta of science, coaching and technology that work together seamlessly to elevate participants' heart rates to help burn more calories. Backed by the science of excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), Orangetheory Fitness workouts incorporate endurance, strength and power to generate the "Orange Effect," whereby participants keep burning calories for up to 24 hours after a 60-minute workout. Orangetheory Fitness franchisees have opened over 1,300 studios in all 50 U.S. states and over 23 countries. The company was ranked #60 in Inc. magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies list and was listed as #9 on Entrepreneur's 2020 Fastest Growing Franchise list. Visit www.otffranchise.com for global franchise opportunities.

