Oranj Free Model Marketplace Growth Continues Without Raising Fees, Adds Aberdeen, Calamos, Invesco and Nationwide

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oranj, the industry's first free, end-to-end wealth management software, announced today the expansion of the selection of funds and models available in the model marketplace. Advisors will now have direct access to Aberdeen Standard Investments, Calamos Investments, Invesco and Nationwide products. The announcement brings an additional 191 products and models to the model marketplace, raising the total number to over 1,300.

"Advisors are taking a hard look at how they are charging clients as well as examining the fees they are being charged," said David Lyon, founder and CEO of Oranj. "Our model marketplace provides advisors choice without a big price tag, allowing advisors to retain control and gain efficiencies through holistic wealth management technology."

Oranj has increased the number of available products in the marketplace by more than 500 percent since the announcement of its free offering a year ago, and now features managers who have more than $9.9 trillion assets under management, including the addition of Aberdeen, Calamos, Invesco and Nationwide. Advisors can also access virtually any mutual fund, ETF or stock to create models and portfolios using products of their choosing and conduct rebalancing tasks on those strategies through Oranj's Marketplace Pro, with a flat, annual subscription.

"Our goal is to equip advisors with the tools needed to deliver solutions to investors that help them get more out of life, either through model portfolios from Invesco Global Solutions or custom built from our extensive mutual fund and ETF capabilities," said Clint Harris, head of wealth management platforms for Invesco. "We are excited to participate in Oranj's growing model marketplace as we see a strong fit with our digital analytics capabilities."

The custodian-agnostic wealth management platform rolled out a number of updates to their institutional-grade portfolio rebalancing and trading tools to help advisors streamline the day-to-day creation and management of custom models and portfolios using the model marketplace. Earlier this month, Oranj announced the launch of their redesigned and mobile-friendly investor portal. Advisors can now provide their clients with a digital experience that rivals that of many robo-advisors, enabling investors to have more on-demand control over their financial lives and providing advisors with more business intelligence to identify opportunities to add value.

"Oranj has found their sweet spot with their model marketplace and advisors should take notice," said Mickey Janvier, head of wealth management - Americas at Aberdeen Standard Investments. "We appreciate that any advisor, regardless of their custodian, can access a diverse variety of fund strategies managed by leading asset management firms to help meet their investors' goals."

To learn more about Oranj or to get started today, please visit https://runoranj.com/.

ABOUT ORANJ

Oranj is the industry's first free wealth management platform, giving financial professionals everything they need to run an efficient practice and provide investors with an interactive and engaging experience. Oranj helps advisers offer financial advice for the digital age. A modern experience for clients means investors can see 360-degree access to their entire financial lives. Powerful back-office tools help advisers manage day-to-day portfolio management tasks and the no-cost platform means advisers can increase profits and lower the cost of investing for investors. For more information about Oranj, please visit www.runoranj.com or follow @runoranjdotcom on Twitter.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jessica Taylor Shores

Impact Communications

(913) 649-5009

JessicaShores@ImpactCommunications.org

SOURCE Oranj

Related Links

http://www.runoranj.com

