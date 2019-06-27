Oranj Unifies Trading and Rebalancing Technology Under Single Platform and Brand

CHICAGO, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oranj has taken the next step in their quest to simplify advisor technology - helping advisors spend less time managing and more time advising clients. Today the wealth management platform announced that the TradeWarrior trading and rebalancing technology and brand are now fully integrated with the Oranj platform at no additional cost.

TradeWarrior trading and rebalancing technology now powered with account aggregation, advisor dashboard and investor portal on the free Oranj platform.

"Building and expanding upon TradeWarrior's capabilities and incorporating them into the Oranj platform is the completion of a two-year plan that began with the acquisition," said David Lyon, founder and CEO, Oranj. "Rebalancing is an important and powerful tool for advisors and often times it can be an expensive luxury some advisors don't deem necessary. Advisors no longer have to choose between cost and convenience."

With this integration, advisors formerly using the legacy TradeWarrior technology will have access to Oranj's full suite of modern capabilities including award-winning account aggregation, digital onboarding, a fully redesigned investor portal, and the diverse model marketplace. Advisors also benefit from the robust enhancements Oranj has added to the rebalancing technology, including support for:

● FIX trading direct to the custodian

● Additional order types, such as limit orders, and thinly traded funds

● Advanced cash management

● Account-level security equivalents

"Advisors need sophisticated tools to be competitive in a modern marketplace in order to scale and grow their business," continued Lyon. "Our enhanced trading and rebalancing technology provide advisors with the ability to instantly make changes and prove value to their clients."

