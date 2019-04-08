ORBA Appoints Chief Financial Officer

"Cara's versatile accounting background and experience in managing finances for large corporations will be a vital asset to ORBA," said Mark Thomson, Managing Director. "We are excited to welcome her to the firm."

Prior to joining ORBA, Cara served as the Controller for Bentley's Pet Stuff located in Long Grove, IL. She also previously served as the Chief Financial Officer for Chicago Review Press, Inc., an independent publishing company. Cara earned her B.B.A. in Accounting from the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Ostrow Reisin Berk & Abrams, Ltd. (ORBA) is a full-service accounting, tax and business consulting firm located in downtown Chicago serving privately-held companies, individuals and not-for-profit organizations. ORBA's Certified Public Accountants have experience with accounting and assurance, business advisory services, financial and estate planning, fraud investigation, tax, litigation, and mergers and acquisitions. With some of the highest levels of direct client involvement in the industry, ORBA is where clients go to build long-standing, meaningful and successful relationships with resourceful, proactive business and tax advisors. For more information, visit www.orba.com .

Contact: Scott Bell

312.670.7444

sbell@orba.com

SOURCE Ostrow Reisin Berk & Abrams, Ltd. (ORBA)

