Orbex Announces Sponsorship of Red Bull Drifting Champion Ahmad Daham

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyprus-based forex financial broker Orbex has announced its sponsorship of the Jordanian Red Bull drifting champion Ahmad Daham.

The Guinness World record holder for "longest twin drift" will be going on a European tour for the next few months sporting the Orbex logo alongside that of co-sponsors Red Bull and Lexus.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with such an accomplished professional who has made such significant strides in the drifting world. Much like trading, this sport requires precision, dedication and a crucial amount of risk management, and Ahmad masters them all! His determination and class are an embodiment of all that we stand for at Orbex. We are beyond excited to watch him drift into new successes and we're honoured to be part of the ride!" said Orbex Managing Director Mohamed Yaghi.

So far this year, Daham has been crowned as the winner of the Emirates Drift Championship and placed 4th in the Oman International Drift. Boasting a large social media following, with over 56K followers on his Instagram alone, Daham posts regular drifting and engine-tuning content, a craft which he has also perfected.

"It's a great pleasure to receive the support of such a well-respected and industry-leading company in its field. Orbex has made a name for itself for being an example for other brokers to look up to, be it ethically or professionally, and that's exactly what I'm all about – inspiring others to strive for excellence. I'm thrilled to be working with Orbex and can't wait to see what the next few months bring!" said Daham.

About Orbex

Orbex is an award-winning global forex broker, fully licensed and regulated by CySEC and FSC. Headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus, Orbex specializes in the provision of access to the world's largest and most liquid financial markets.

The company offers multiple asset trading including forex, indices, commodities and metals. With a focus on research, analysis and enhanced security of client funds, Orbex upholds a reputation of seasoned expertise within the industry.

SOURCE Orbex