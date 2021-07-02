Orbex Obtains "Decade of Excellence Award"

The established magazine is renowned for providing members of the financial sector with up-to-date industry news, in-depth information and reviews.

The award ceremony comes as part of the magazine's annual tradition to recognize the industry's finest financial institutions and acknowledge their exceptional service.

"To receive this award in tandem with our 10th anniversary is a great honor. It not only commemorates the legacy we have worked so hard to achieve as a company but validates our status as a reliable and respected broker among the best within the financial community," said Managing Director, Mohammed Yaghi.

This award comes after three consecutive "Best Forex Broker" titles Orbex has received in the last 3 years, one of which was obtained at the Global Banking & Finance Review awards last year.

Orbex has undergone a significant revamp of its services as of late. The company offers highly competitive trading conditions including spreads as low as zero, negative balance protection and speedy execution of an average of 0.03 seconds per trading order. Orbex has also recently added 200 more of the hottest stock CFDs to its asset repertoire.

"The world has changed a lot over the last year and a half, but this award is proof that with history and strong values comes resilience and excellence. We thank Global Banking & Finance Review for acknowledging the work we put into serving our traders responsibly. And to our clients we say: we will continue to put our ethics and our dedication to their success first, so that despite all the uncertainty in the world, they know that they can place their trust in us," Yaghi added.

About Orbex

Orbex Limited is an award-winning global forex broker, fully licensed and regulated by CySEC. Headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus, Orbex specializes in the provision of access to the world's largest and most liquid financial markets.

Orbex Global Limited is fully licensed and regulated by FSC Mauritius and headquartered in Ebene, Mauritius.

The companies offer multiple asset trading including forex, indices, commodities and metals. With a focus on research, analysis and enhanced security of client funds, Orbex upholds a reputation of seasoned expertise within the industry.

SOURCE Orbex