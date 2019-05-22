Orbex Sponsors 'Orbex Limassol Sports Festival'

The festival featured local gyms, schools, sports clubs and academies with the aim of introducing the local community to the various activities available to them within their city.

"We at Orbex always aim to serve our traders responsibly, and that includes promoting a healthy lifestyle. Our children are shaped by the habits we learn from our parents, so we wanted to give back to the city in which we are based by helping the local community stay active, motivated and driven to succeed in the future! We couldn't be prouder, and it was an absolute joy to see the kids discover new passions!" said CEO Abdullah Abbas.

In addition to the booths showcasing the sports establishments, the event also featured licensed nutritionists to provide attendees with information. There was also plenty of healthy food and refreshments, as well as an array of entertainment, including stunt shows, photo exhibitions and various activities from boxing to yoga.

"With the development of technology, our kids are getting less and less active. So, we at the Limassol Municipality Sports Office have made it our mission to raise awareness of the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. To have a prominent local business such as Orbex be as passionate and supportive of our cause as we are, is a wonderful thing. And we are both proud and grateful to have put on this fantastic event together." said Maria Papadopoulos, Representative of the Limassol Municipality Sports Office.

The successful event was the first of its kind but will become a yearly staple in the Limassol calendar.

About Orbex

Orbex is an award-winning global forex broker, fully licensed and regulated by CySEC and FSC. Headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus, Orbex specializes in the provision of access to the world's largest and most liquid financial markets.

The company offers multiple asset trading including forex, indices, commodities and metals. With a focus on research, analysis and enhanced security of client funds, Orbex upholds a reputation of seasoned expertise within the industry.

SOURCE Orbex