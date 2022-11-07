Orbex Successfully Exhibits at the Dubai Forex Expo 2022 as Titanium Sponsor

As one of this year's Titanium sponsors, Orbex was able to showcase its trading services and products at the largest annual trading exhibition in the Middle East.

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global multi-regulated broker Orbex emerged as one of the most prominent exhibitors in the 2022 Dubai Forex Expo, which was held at the World Trade Center, from October 19 to October 20. As one of this year's Titanium sponsors, Orbex was able to showcase its trading services and products at the largest annual trading exhibition in the Middle East.

Hosted at the heart of one of the most prominent financial powerhouses in the UAE, the two-day event saw the participation of over 120 global and regional companies and attracted more than 10,000 visitors. Over 80+ speakers and industry experts took the stage to share their expert insights and knowledge with expo participants. Among those were Orbex representatives and senior market analysts who gave an exclusive "2023 Q1 Market Outlook" presentation and participated in an expert Panel discussion on "Asset Classes and Central Banks".

Orbex's team of delegates was able to meet with hundreds of traders and partners and showcase the company's trading products, B2C and B2B, and services at their eye-catching Titanium stand at Booth #20. The Orbex stand enjoyed a particularly strong turnout, as the broker chose to unveil its new Affiliation program exclusively at the expo and hosted a series of meetings, prize draws and VIP events to engage with their clients, partners, and expo attendees.

In recognition of Orbex's longstanding commitment to providing traders with high-quality forex research and education in English and Arabic, Orbex was also granted the "Best FX Educational Broker in MENA 2022" at a special award ceremony which took place at the conclusion of the Dubai Forex Expo. It's also worth noting that earlier this year, Orbex's Research team was honored with the 'Best Forex Research and Education Provider 2022' by the acclaimed fintech magazine and awarding body World Finance.

You can watch some of the highlights from Orbex's latest exhibition at the Dubai Forex Expo 2022 here.

About Orbex

Orbex is a leading global investment services firm offering award-winning forex and CFD trading services at some of the most competitive conditions. Since its inception in 2011, Orbex has committed to providing access to first-in-class trading and investing solutions that are backed by leading education, expert research tools and the ongoing support needed to assist clients in navigating the global financial markets.

