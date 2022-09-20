Orbex to Exhibit as Titanium Sponsor at the Forex Expo Dubai 2022

The sponsorship grants Orbex a prominent place to showcase its trading services and partnership opportunities at the largest annual trading event in the Middle East, while prospective retail clients and partners can meet the Orbex team at booth 20.

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbex, a global multi-regulated financial services broker, has announced its participation at the upcoming Forex Expo in Dubai as Titanium sponsor. The sponsorship grants Orbex a prominent place to showcase its trading services and partnership opportunities at the largest annual trading event in the Middle East, while prospective retail clients and partners can meet the Orbex team at booth 20.

The highly anticipated Dubai Forex Expo, which will be held on the 19th and 20th of October at the World Trade Centre, is expected to gather tens of thousands of traders and leading professionals from the broader fintech and investment services industry and will provide ample networking opportunities. Over 40 industry leaders will present their exclusive insights during the 2-day event, with Orbex's renowned Research Team also scheduled to take the stage on Wednesday, October 19th at 15:50 pm to present their exclusive projections during their "2023 Q1 Market Outlook". Orbex's Research Team will also host a "meet and greet" with traders and market enthusiasts throughout the expo's duration.

Orbex will also be exhibiting its latest trading innovations and Partners program during the expo. Specifically, the broker has recently launched a new Affiliation program that reportedly features lucrative custom CPA deals as well as a host of exclusive benefits for Orbex Affiliates. Orbex's team of delegates will represent different company functions including marketing, partnerships, research and business development, giving expo visitors the opportunity to have one-on-one meetings to discuss trading, business, affiliation, and IB opportunities.

Orbex Chairman Abdallah Abbas commented on Orbex's Titanium sponsorship of this year's Forex Expo:

"At Orbex, we are incredibly pleased to once again partner with the largest annual trading exhibition in the Middle East; where the majority of our clients are also based. The Forex Expo is an event that we are particularly proud to sponsor and be part of, as it's dedicated to supporting the trading community by bringing together the world's biggest brokers, thought leaders, and industry innovators. We invite expo attendees to come meet our team at booth 20 where they can explore our latest products and partnership opportunities."

About Orbex

Orbex is a leading global investment services firm offering award-winning forex and CFD trading services at some of the most competitive conditions. Since its inception in 2011, Orbex has committed to providing access to first-in-class trading and investing solutions that are backed by leading education, expert research tools and the ongoing support needed to assist clients in navigating the global financial markets.

Contact:

***@orbex.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12933487

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Orbex