Orbia Included In Dow Jones Sustainability Index Among World Sustainability Leaders

MEXICO CITY and BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbia, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA), a global leader in specialty products and innovative solutions, today announced that the company has been selected as an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI). This recognition of corporate sustainability leadership reflects Orbia's human-centered transformation and ongoing commitment to advancing life around the world.

"Ensuring sustainable business practices is at the core of Orbia's modus operandi," said Daniel Martínez-Valle, CEO of Orbia. "This recognition in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index is a significant step towards our goal to improve our performance in sustainability. Our systematic sustainability agenda defines concrete actions for the years ahead, and is a collective effort among our employees, businesses, and partners around the globe."

Orbia's long-term business strategy uniquely positions the company to respond to global opportunities to ensure food security, reduce water scarcity, reinvent the future of cities and homes, connect communities around the world to global data infrastructure, and expand access to health and wellness with advanced materials through innovation and customer-centricity, elevating the company's ongoing commitment to improving quality of life for people and communities around the world.

"We congratulate Orbia for being included in the DJSI MILA Pacific Alliance Index," said Manjit Jus, Head of ESG Ratings, RobecoSAM. "The SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment has again raised the bar in identifying those companies best positioned to address future sustainability challenges and opportunities. This year, record corporate interest in the SAM CSA reflects the DJSI's enduring relevance to measuring and advancing ESG practices."

Orbia is committed to transparency and progress against the company's impact on people, planet, and profit and just recently unveiled the ImpactMark in lieu of static logo, which will put these results on display. The ImpactMark will measure progress towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions, reducing waste, increasing women in management, upskilling the company's workforce, evolving into an innovative solutions provider, and optimizing investments. It will be updated each year to reflect the latest data, demonstrating progress toward the company's ambitious goals over time.

About Orbia

Orbia (BMV: ORBIA) is a community of companies bound together by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. Orbia's business groups have a collective focus on insuring food security, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure, and expanding access to health and wellness with advanced materials. The business groups include Precision Agriculture, Building and Infrastructure, Fluor, Polymer Solutions, and Data Communications, which collectively pursue human centric solutions to global challenges. A global leader in specialty products and innovative solutions across multiple sectors of industry and commerce, from agriculture and infrastructure to telecommunications, healthcare and more, Orbia has commercial activities in more than 100 countries and operations in 41, with global headquarters in Mexico City, Boston, Amsterdam, and Tel Aviv.

About the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

The DJSI is a sustainability index family which includes the global sustainability leaders across industries. Company inclusion is based on a best-in-class approach, which means that the indices only include the top-ranked companies within each industry. The index serves as a benchmark for investors, who are committed to ethical investing and review companies' sustainability performance as part of their analyses.

The annual evaluation conducted by Swiss investment specialist RobecoSAM comprehensively reviews companies' performance in social, environmental, and financial factors.

