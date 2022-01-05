Orbic™ Launches the TAB8 5G Tablet with Unbridled Connectivity

Featuring a 6000 mAh battery with an 18-watt charger, for those unable to plug in and recharge through the day. Workers in the transportation and logistics, warehousing and inventory will appreciate the long batter life and ultra-quick battery recharge with Quick Charge 3.0 that takes users from posting to streaming, then back again through the day.

"Long battery life is one of the key features that workers need as many users are no longer tethered to a desk and need constant uninterrupted connectivity all day long, no matter where they are working," said Mike Narula, president, and CEO of Orbic North America. "The rugged features are also ideal for those working in the field or on the go because it can withstand the toughest drop, bumps and various weather conditions inside or outside."

Additional features of the TAB8 Orbic tablet include

Security: Ongoing security and OS updates and MDM capabilities means users are always going to be up to date and control of their device.

13mp main camera, 8mp front camera will let you take those prized photos or video call on the go.

The Orbic TAB8 5G is available at Verizon stores and on our website at www.orbic.us/products/orbic-tab8-5g?variant=40474642809038

About Orbic

Orbic is a US-based homegrown minority owned full line mobility products OEM, owned company with offices in Australia and India, its products are designed in the United States and manufactured in India or China. At Orbic, we believe that our mission is to enhance lives by providing meaningful solutions through products with innovative technology at an affordable price. With an equal emphasis on value for money, innovation, and quality, Orbic continuously pursues an exceptional user experience. We're committed to quality care for all our valued customers, and we constantly invest in security defenses to keep you and your data safe. For more information, please visit www.orbic.us

