Orbis Heater Offers a Built-in Constant Temperature Control System & Remarkable Energy Efficiency

SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE, Spain, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- These harsh winters need a warm embrace from the Orbis heater. It is an electronic heating device for homes that provides safety, warmth, and energy efficiency. Loaded with built-in safety features and a constant temperature control system; the Orbis heater is delivering the best value proposition in the room heater segment. Our 30,000+ happy customers can second that.

Why is the Orbis heater so much more efficient than other room heaters in the market? Because of its PTC Ceramic heating body and the aerospace technology it is built upon. The same tech is applied to de-ice the air data probes in spaceships.

The Orbis heater features a timer with three timer options - 1 hour, 2 hours, and 3 hours to ensure a good night's sleep, making it the perfect roommate for the winter months. The electronic heating device is designed to deal with all degrees of cold. The Hot-1 (600W) and Hot-2 (1200W) settings are switchable depending on the heat requirement. It blows wind in the entire room smoothly, leaving no corners to be cold.

The auto-shutoff feature ensures safety for the whole family. When the Obris heater becomes too hot, it automatically switches off. Even in the case of tipping, it will shut off. Its silent operation ensures zero disturbance in the daily lives of our customers.

When it comes to energy efficiency, Orbis heater is second to none. Customers can run it the entire day; still, the electricity bill won't hurt their wallets. The heater is lightweight and compact (8.9 L / 5.9 W / 5.5 H). It can be carried from one room to another effortlessly. The user can switch between low and high fan speeds.

We are confident in our product, so we offer a 30-day money-back guarantee if the customers are dissatisfied with the product. Of course, that never happens.

Maximum Strength Labs is a customer-centric company, and it offers a user-friendly site to make the shopping experience for customers hassle-free. One can place an order on the official site in minutes, and the orders placed on working days are processed within 48 hours. Maximum Strength Labs offers excellent customer service, and the team is always ready to help customers in need. For More Information About the Product Visit Official Website.

Media Contact:

Haris Paul, MD

Company: enso ecommerce, s.l.

Address: Av. Manuel Hermoso Rojas, 4, 12

Postal code: 38003

City: Santa Cruz de Tenerife

Country: Spain

Email: [email protected]

Tax ID: B76750595

Phone: +34919930055



Related Links: Orbis Heater official Website

Affiliate Disclosure:

If you choose to purchase the recommended product at no extra cost, the links included in this product review may result in a small commission for diet care reviews. This leads to the support of our research and editorial team, and please know that we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines outlined here are not a substitute for medical advice from a licensed healthcare provider. Be sure to consult a professional physician before making a purchase decision if you use medications or have concerns following the details of the above joint review. Individual results may vary because the Food and Drug Administration has not examined the statements made about these products. FDA-approved research has not confirmed the effectiveness of these products. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

SOURCE Orbis Heater