Orbis, Inc., Advances Land Management Industry with Technology Systems Integration Services

Orbis is committed to helping land asset managers by providing and guiding them to leading-edge technology solutions. Tweet this

This service model allows the industry to have software solutions that are fully integrated and compatible in providing standardized processes, data management operations, spatial data analytics and storage. Being cloud-based, the service model also allows for scalability and standardized processes. The software solutions are optimized for access from the office, in the field or while traveling.

"Orbis looked at the industry and found there was little cohesion in technology for land asset management solutions, and it is difficult to find components that work together," said Clarence Neese, Jr., Co-Founder and Vice President, Orbis, Inc. "The process and task of navigating the technical side of our industry can be daunting and intimidating. Our clients need solutions with cloud-based platforms that allow their software to talk to each other, as well as someone to help them mine the unique data environments, help transition them to the latest technologies and provide relief from years of technical debt."

Orbis is already partnering with industry-leading partners like Forest2Market. Additionally, Orbis is leading a new collaboration with Esri and F4 Tech. Depending on the scope of a client's project, the cloud-based service model may include software solutions from Orbis' proprietary services, Esri's advanced GIS and spatial analytics and F4 Tech's inventory data software. By integrating with other industry-leading partners and adopting the next generation of technology, Orbis is making the investment and taking the initiative to create software roadmaps and solutions that remain ahead of ever-changing technology trends.

"With this model, partners are given the opportunity to feel like they're part of a technical alliance and community— part of something bigger than themselves," said Neese. "While the industry is complex, managing asset data and analysis should not be. Orbis is committed to helping land asset managers by providing and guiding them to leading-edge solutions that align with future technological changes that ultimately set them up for success."

About Orbis

Orbis, Inc., based in Charlotte, North Carolina, provides technological solutions that help land asset managers and investors simplify the process of acquiring and managing large land holdings. For more than 20 years, Orbis has identified and created custom solutions to solve challenges surrounding land transactions and management with a unique mix of trusted, groundbreaking technologies and personalized support. Along the way, Orbis developed a diverse suite of solutions and services, all built to solve specific problems for the natural resource management industry. Visit the website https://orbisinc.com/ for more details.

Patty Pologruto

484-225-1609

[email protected]

SOURCE Orbis, Inc.

Related Links

https://orbisinc.com

