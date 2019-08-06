Orbis Technologies, Inc., Receives New Digital Vulnerability Technology Patent

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbis Technologies, Inc., a global leader in providing content management software (CMS), solutions and services announced in July the issuance of a new patent entitled, "Determining Digital Vulnerability Based on an Online Presence" (US-2019-0222602-A1).

This patent recognizes innovative next generation methods to protect Personally Identifiable Information (PII). The patent addresses approaches to determine the susceptibility of an individual of being targeted for a cyberattack or cybercrime based on their online presence. As a leader in Enterprise CMS, Orbis considers protecting personal information and the security of client content critical.

"The addition of this new patent validates Orbis Technologies, Inc.'s innovative thinking and continuous efforts to improve security measures for protecting client PII data," says Brian Ippolito, President and CEO of Orbis Technologies, Inc.

Over the last three years, Orbis has received 10 U.S. patents in various CMS technology components- Big data analytics, semantic search, and content correlation.

About Orbis Technologies, Inc.

Orbis Technologies, Inc., is an established global leader in providing Content Management Software, Solutions, and Services to clients around the world. Orbis' clients are market leaders in the Manufacturing, Health Care, Publishing, Insurance, Banking and Financial Services, and Federal Government markets. Orbis is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, with offices in Audubon, Pennsylvania, Orlando, Florida, and subsidiaries in Chennai, India, and Sydney, Australia.

For more information about Orbis Technologies, Inc., and their software visit: https://www.orbistechnologies.com

SOURCE Orbis Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.orbistechnologies.com

