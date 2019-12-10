Orbit Baby Has Returned to North American Market, Featuring Newly Updated Product Assortment

VENTURA, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbit Baby, a vanguard of the modern-day luxury baby stroller industry, has newly returned to the North American market with an all-new leadership team and a collection of updated products developed for safety, style, and premium comfort for babies and parents. The refreshed Orbit Baby Travel System line includes the G5 Stroller with patented SmartHub™ docking technology, the G5 Infant Car Seat with patented StrongArm™ technology, and the updated G5 Bassinet, all in a new, on-trend color palette with features and details that speak to the needs and aesthetics of today's modern family.

Orbit Baby Stroller and Infant Car Seat featuring the SmartHub technology that allows seat to turn 360 degrees without disruption and enables perfect modularity with other seating options, including a bassinet and stroller seat.

Orbit Baby was originally founded in 2004 by Stanford University undergrads Bryan White and Joseph Hei. Their innovative SmartHub™ technology, which enabled the baby's seat to smoothly turn 360 degrees without disruption, allowed perfect modularity of their stroller, car seat and bassinet, and quickly became the most unique creation in the industry, heralded for its convenience, style and safety. In 2011, the brand was acquired by Ergobaby®, and in 2016, it was in turn procured by its South Korean Distributor, Safian. After its acquisition, Safian made significant investments and improvements to the products, elevating it further with premium materials and updates.

Coupled with the brand's relaunch in the American market is the appointment of Orbit Baby's new North American President and CEO, Braden Jones, who also founded Orbit Global, Inc., the California-based investment, marketing and distribution arm of Orbit Baby, developed in partnership with Safian to relaunch the brand globally. Jones is an entrepreneur and 20-year baby industry veteran who was Co-founder and CEO of Petunia Pickle Bottom, a renowned diaper bag and accessories brand. His knowledge of the juvenile market, business growth, product innovation, and branding, along with his personal experience as a father of two, has driven his innate ability to build brands and develop companies that speak to the consumer in a purposeful, authentic way.

"Orbit Baby was undoubtedly one of the most visionary companies to disrupt the stroller industry at its inception. Reimagining the brand and its product for its new chapter here in the U.S. is an exciting undertaking," said Jones. "It's not often that you have the opportunity to take a beloved company and product, and breathe fresh, new life into it. We believe the American consumer is going to be thrilled with the dynamic, luxury look and feel of the new G5 collection and its incredible attention to detail, quality and safety."

The G5 Stroller, G5 Infant Car Seat, and G5 Bassinet are all available on orbitbabyusa.com, along with a collection of smart and stylish accessories that coordinate with the travel system.

For more information, please visit www.orbitbabyusa.com or follow @orbitbabyusa.

