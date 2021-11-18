Orbit Coffee Delivers High-Performance Energy Wrapped in an Italian Chocolate Flavor

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The team behind Orbit Coffee has been all about results from day one. Their innovative energy solution doesn't just offer a quick shot of caffeine, as is too often the case with other energy options. Instead, Orbit Coffee is able to deliver a rapid-yet-sustained dose of energy and focus that is ideal for any high-performance activity, from the office to the playing field and everywhere in between.

As is the case with most energy drinks, Orbit Coffee starts with a dose of caffeine. This dispenses a potent 133mg of life-giving energy that can immediately get to work raising one's vitality. But the drink doesn't stop there.

Company spokesperson Franco Donati explains that the drink also has two other essential ingredients, "Sequential carbohydrates, combined with caffeine and Maca root, allow for a steady and long-lasting supply of energy."

The result of this trio of ingredients is a concoction that gets right to work via its high caffeine content. From there, its carbohydrates continue to imbue the body with a steady flow of energy that doesn't crash after a brief energy spike. The Maca root also brings an added level of performance enhancement, as the South American herbal wonder is well-known for increasing energy, endurance, mood, learning, and memory.

All of these factors combine to create a product that does much more than deliver a typical dose of caffeine. It serves as a steady source of focus and energy that is ideal for any high-performance activity, whether physical or mental in nature.

Donati adds that, along with being infused with an Italian roast profile, "everything is wrapped up with a hint of delicious Italian chocolate flavor." This, combined with the product's convenient on-the-go pouch packaging, makes it delicious to consume and easy to have on hand whenever it's needed.

Orbit Coffee is a product designed to address the modern need for durable, accessible, and enjoyable energy. From the office to the sports arena, school to the homefront, it's an ideal way to gain an edge and excel in any high-performance activity.

About Orbit Coffee: Orbit Coffee was created by Cleverit Corp, a subsidiary of the leading Italian sports nutrition brand EthicSport. The product is designed to help sustain athletes, professionals, and consumers of all walks of life who are looking for a convenient, predictable, and long-lasting form of energy. Learn more about Orbit Coffee at www.orbitcoffee.us .

