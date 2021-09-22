Orbit Coffee Invites U.S. Consumers to Open, Drink, and Lift Off

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbit Coffee is an Italian energy booster that recently entered the U.S. market. It uses three distinct methods to deliver energy and focus. It also comes in convenient packaging that makes it perfect for anyone living an on-the-go lifestyle.

Orbit Coffee officially crossed the pond into the U.S. marketplace back in late 2020. The energy booster offers an innovative take on a healthy pick-me-up that consists of three primary "energy factors."

The first of these is fast carbohydrates. Orbit Coffee uses fructose and dextrose to quickly spike energy levels and bring a sense of vigor and focus. This is all well and good for a beginning — but traditionally energy of this kind is inevitably followed by a crash. That's where Orbit's second energy factor comes into play.

The second wave of energy that Orbit Coffee provides comes from maltodextrin and isomaltulose. These are slow carbohydrates that are designed to provide long-lasting, sustainable energy. This flattens out the curve, avoiding a full-blown crash and allowing customers to maintain energy for a longer period of time.

Finally, the third energy factor is Maca root. The Peruvian superfood has long been heralded as a way to boost both physical and cognitive performance. Apart from a plethora of other nutritional benefits , Maca root is known as a mood improver and an anxiety reducer. It may also be capable of improving learning and memory and can even boost sports performance.

This trio of elements combines to give Orbit Coffee an effective, long-lasting impact. To top it all off, the product also comes in a nifty plastic pouch that makes it easy to store and tough to spill. This makes Orbit Coffee an ideal grab-and-go option for anyone living a busy, energy-intensive lifestyle.

From fast and slow carbs to Maca root and even convenient packaging, Orbit Coffee is an energy booster designed for the demands of modern life. The brand's arrival in the United States bodes well for a consumer base that is always seeking its next energy fix.

About Orbit Coffee: Orbit Coffee was created by Cleverit Corp, a subsidiary of the leading Italian sports nutrition brand EthicSport. The product was created to help sustain athletes, professionals, and consumers of all walks of life who are looking for a convenient, predictable, and long-lasting form of energy. Learn more about Orbit Coffee at www.orbitcoffee.us .

