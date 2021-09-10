Orbit MPT30-Ku 12" Airborne SATCOM Terminal Receives Intelsat FlexAir for Government Qualification for Ku-band Solutions

The MPT-30-Ku is a multi-role terminal that operates in the Ku-band through a 12" antenna. The terminal is fully integrated with Intelsat approved modems, electronics and software to ensure reliable operations worldwide. The terminal enables a wide range of communications capabilities for a variety of RORO and fixed installations on military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as well as other mobile platforms.

The terminal, which is part of a family of the MPT terminals, is flying today on ISR and mission aircraft, helicopters and UAV's and is field proven to withstand the harshest military conditions. It complies with all relevant industry regulations and standards including Federal Communications Commission (FCC), European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) and Mil-STD for a wide spectrum of fixed and rotary wing aircraft. The lightweight, small-footprint terminal enables a variety of installation options for mounting on aircraft either on the hatch, shoulder or fuselage.

Tuomo Rutanen, VP Sales and Business Development of Orbit, said: "We are excited to have our terminal qualified on the Intelsat FlexAir network. The MPT-30-Ku is a great example of Orbit's field proven technology and long-term commitment to the aeronautical industry.

Robert McCord of Intelsat General stated, "We welcome Orbit and the MPT-30-Ku into our ecosystem of qualified antennas and look forward to collaborating with Orbit on this and other exciting projects to serve our customers. Our partnership with Orbit enables Intelsat General to respond rapidly to a variety of mission requirements for secure, affordable and flexible aeronautical services.

Intelsat and Orbit will be showcasing the MPT-30-Ku at Satellite 2021. Orbit will be showcasing the MPT-30-Ku in Booth 501 and Intelsat will be showcasing the terminal at booth OE26.

ABOUT INTELSAT

As the foundational architects of satellite technology, Intelsat operates the world's most trusted satellite telecom network. We apply our unparalleled expertise and global scale to connect people, businesses, governments and communities, no matter how difficult the challenge. Intelsat is building the future of global communications with the world's first hybrid, multi-orbit, software-defined 5G network designed for simple, seamless and secure coverage precisely when and where our customers most need it. Follow the leader in global connectivity and "Imagine Here," with us, at Intelsat.com.

About Orbit

Orbit Communication Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI), a leading global provider of airborne communications and satellite-tracking maritime and ground-station solutions, is helping to expand and redefine how we connect. You'll find Orbit systems on airliners and jet fighters, cruise ships and navy vessels, ground stations and offshore platforms. We deliver innovative, cost-effective, and highly reliable solutions to commercial operators, major navies and air forces, space agencies and emerging New Space companies.

SOURCE Orbit Communication Systems Ltd