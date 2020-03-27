Orbita expands COVID-19 bot solutions to support new front-line response demands, reaching millions in need

"Our mission around COVID-19 is to reach and help as many people as possible as quickly as possible. Working with our partners, we quickly saw the need to deliver solutions that go beyond the basic web bots that are now proliferating. There's a true demand for solutions that deliver richer, more relevant experiences to support people across all stages of care and recovery and across all channels -- including phone, text message, web and mobile chatbot," said Kristi Ebong, MPH, MBA, Orbita SVP of Strategy . "Some of the highest risk populations, especially our aging loved ones, can't access chatbots. It's critical that we have a way to check in with them throughout this crisis."

Orbita, a company known for delivering healthcare's most powerful conversational AI platform, is actively working with large health systems, clinical centers of excellence, Fortune 500 companies, academic institutions, telemedicine vendors, and others to support patient populations, clinical staff, and employee groups. "Our robust solutions uniquely enable organizations to communicate with and triage symptomatic, at-risk and worried well populations," said Ebong.

On March 17, 2020, Orbita announced availability of its no-cost Orbita COVID-19 chatbot with a rich knowledge base designed deliver COVID-19-specific screening and question-answering.

Orbita has expanded its solutions to include:

Orbita COVID-19 Screener and Navigator – To screen patients and direct them to the most relevant services including human agents, virtual visits, online scheduling and specific patient education materials.

To screen patients and direct them to the most relevant services including human agents, virtual visits, online scheduling and specific patient education materials. Orbita COVID-19 Health Checker – To support symptomatic and/or at-risk patients through secure assessments that can be delivered proactively through chatbot, text-message or phone calls at regularly scheduled intervals. One Orbita customer is checking in with a target population four times a day.

– To support symptomatic and/or at-risk patients through secure assessments that can be delivered proactively through chatbot, text-message or phone calls at regularly scheduled intervals. customer is checking in with a target population four times a day. Orbita COVID-19 Employee Health Checker – For employers to screen, check on, and manage employee populations; to monitor employee health, direct employees to educational and supportive resources, and to provide clearance for work.

Major hospital systems are now using Orbita solutions to provide COVID-19 screenings and deliver comprehensive educational information. "A large oncology center of excellence, whose patient population is at particularly high risk, prioritized a need to support patients coming to them with questions," Ebong said. "Orbita's no-cost, turnkey offering had the center up and running in just a day, and dramatically addressed COVID-19 volume issues in their contact center."

Orbita's COVID-19 Employee Health Check solution is supporting manufacturers and other essential businesses to keep their employees healthy and well-supported as they work around the clock to respond to this crisis. According to Ebong, many large employers are playing a critical role in supplying front-line responders with supplies and equipment. "They're identifying a need to monitor and manage the health of employees who work both onsite and remotely from home," she said.

Orbita is widely known for its ability to streamline contact center operations, improve access to care, and increase operational efficiency while delivering positive patient experiences. "We view this crisis as a responsibility to protect those serving on the front lines of care while supporting the sick and scared among us," Ebong said. "We've seen firsthand the remarkable ability for digital technology to help scale response health care needs."

Orbita's omnichannel approach has long been a key differentiator for the company. "Especially in this crisis, Orbita sees a compelling need to quickly and cost-effectively reach as many people as possible at scale," Ebong said. "If your organization is allied to action, we are here to support you."

