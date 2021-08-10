Orbita Partners with Healthcare Organizations to Unveil the Future of Omnichannel Virtual Healthcare Assistants

BOSTON, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbita, the leading provider of secure voice and chatbot virtual assistant solutions for healthcare, announced today a major upgrade to its award-winning conversational AI platform for healthcare, along with deployments with four innovative healthcare organizations using Orbita to power automated patient engagement and support.

The COVID-19 global pandemic has accelerated consumer demand for digital and virtual healthcare solutions that provide automated, on-demand support at every point in the care journey. At the same time, many healthcare organizations continue to struggle to implement digital solutions that effectively reach and engage patients while meeting the rigorous safety, compliance, and performance requirements of the industry.

Orbita's new Solution Center is the industry's first integrated system for quickly deploying secure, scalable omni-channel voice and chatbot virtual assistants for healthcare's digital front door. Using a modular, plug-and-play architecture, the Orbita Solution Center includes pre-built, interoperable services to streamline deployment of feature-rich healthcare virtual assistants. The result is faster time to value for healthcare organizations seeking to deliver omni-channel voice and chat virtual assistants that improve patient engagement and close gaps in care, while reducing operational costs and staff burden.

The Orbita Solution Center includes out-of-the-box solutions for voice and chatbot applications that can be quickly integrated to support a variety of intelligent patient engagement operations, including:

General and condition-specific healthcare knowledgebases and symptom checkers

Healthcare surveys and assessments

Care navigation and communication

Proactive outreach and communication

Appointment scheduling and management

Population health communication

Built on Orbita's award winning omnichannel conversational AI platform, the Orbita Solution Center supports web and mobile web chatbots, native mobile applications (iPhone and Android), interactive voice response (IVR), social media (Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, …), SMS, smart speaker platforms (Amazon Alexa and Google Home), and custom devices. Rich development tools, flexible integration options, and enterprise-grade features meet the strict demands of the healthcare industry for extensibility, interoperability, security, and scalability.

ThedaCare is among the innovative healthcare organizations that have adopted Orbita to power automated patient engagement chatbots for their digital front door and patient communications.

"Driving patient engagement and satisfaction are critical goals for our digital front door," said Allie Sonsthagen, Director of Marketing Technology & Analytics at ThedaCare. "We're excited about how our Orbita can help us to meet these goals while reducing the burden on our call center."

"We saw a real need in the industry to go beyond the limitations of 1) generic chatbot platforms that lack healthcare capabilities and 2) point solutions that lack scale and flexibility. Orbita's Solution Center is the culmination of many years of research and development and delivers on the promise of out-of-the-box solutions combined with enterprise-grade flexibility and robustness that the healthcare industry demands," said Patty Riskind, CEO at Orbita. "We are thrilled to see the impact it is already having with our customers and partners."



Orbita will be demonstrating the Orbita Solution Center at HIMSS in Las Vegas, August 9-13 th.

About Orbita

Orbita's award-winning, HIPAA-compliant conversational AI platform powers voice and chatbot solutions for healthcare and life sciences organizations that improve patient engagement, increase clinical efficiency and improve outcomes. Customers include innovative healthcare and life science organizations, including Medstar Health, Novartis, Mass General Brigham, KKI, Mayo Clinic, Amwell, Janssen, Roche, Yale New Haven Hospital, Bristol Myers Squibb, Cancer Treatment Centers of America, and others. Find us at orbita.ai or contact us at [email protected].

