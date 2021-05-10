Orbital Energy Group Schedules First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call for Monday, May 17, 2021 at 8:30 am ET

HOUSTON, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: OEG) ("Orbital Energy" or the "Company") today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 before market open on Monday, May 17, 2021.

Orbital Energy Vice Chairman and CEO Jim O'Neil and CFO Daniel Ford will host the call. The conference call and webcast will be held, Monday, May 17, 2021, at 8:30 am ET. To access the call, please dial (888) 734-0328 or (678) 894-3054 and provide conference ID 9861705. A live webcast of the conference call and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed via the Investor Relations/Events & Presentations section of the Orbital Energy website.

For those unable to attend the live call, a telephonic replay will be available until June 2, 2021. To access the replay of the call dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and provide conference ID 9861705. An archived copy of the webcast and slide presentation will also be available via the link provided above.

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: OEG) is creating a diversified energy services platform through the acquisition and development of innovative companies. Orbital Energy's group of businesses includes: Orbital Power Services, Orbital Solar Services, Orbital Telecom Services and Orbital Gas Systems. Orbital Power Services provides engineering, construction, maintenance and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities and midstream markets. Orbital Solar Services provides engineering, procurement and construction ("EPC") expertise in the renewable energy industry and established relationships with solar developers and panel manufacturers in the utility scale solar market. Orbital Telecom Services, operating as Gibson Technical Services, has nationwide locations equipped to effectively support multi-vendor OEM technology environments and outside plant construction operations on an as-needed basis with specialized services in broadband, wireless, outside plant and building technologies, including healthcare. Orbital Gas Systems is a 30-year leader in innovative gas solutions, serving the energy, power and processing markets through the design, installation and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement and delivery systems. As a publicly traded company, Orbital Energy is dedicated to maximizing shareholder value. But most important, our commitment to conduct business with a high level of integrity, respect, and philanthropic dedication allows the organization to make a difference in the lives of their customers, employees, investors and global community.

For more information please visit: www.orbitalenergygroup.com

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company may experience significant fluctuations in future operating results due to a number of economic, competitive, and other factors, including, among other things, our reliance on third-party manufacturers and suppliers, government agency budgetary and political constraints, new or increased competition, changes in market demand, and the performance or reliability of our products. These factors and others could cause operating results to vary significantly from those in prior periods, and those projected in forward-looking statements. Additional information with respect to these and other factors, which could materially affect the Company and its operations, are included in certain forms the Company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

