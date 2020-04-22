Orbital Research Ltd. Continues to Lead SATCOM Innovation with Latest Industry Recognition

Industry leader acknowledged as one of British Columbia's top tech companies by Ready to Rocket 2020

VANCOUVER, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian-based Orbital Research Ltd., an industry leader in high-performance frequency conversion products for the SATCOM industry, made the 2020 Ready to Rocket list in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) category. The prestigious list identifies companies with the highest growth potential and acknowledges their expertise and innovation within the industry.

"When we choose the Ready to Rocket companies, we are looking for those companies that have best matched technical innovation with market opportunity," says Reg Nordman, Managing Partner, Rocket Builders. "Orbital Research is an excellent example of the right technology for the right customers at the right time."

"Orbital Research is honored to be recognized as one of the leading technology companies in British Columbia," says Vice President of Business Development, Trevor Hiebert. For the last 18 years, the Ready to Rocket lists have accurately identified private companies that are most likely to experience significant growth and make a strong impact in BC's technology sector within the coming year. The average growth rate from the 2019 list was over 40%, with 31 companies seeing double digit growth and 12 exceeding 100% growth.

This award recognizes Orbital's outstanding performance within the ICT sector, providing customized, high-performing SATCOM components to be used in military and emergency services communication. Orbital's top priority is to provide customers with rock-solid products that ensure reliable communication, even in remote areas and under extreme conditions.

During the current global pandemic, Orbital products are supporting troops and emergency workers in military mobile shelters and medical facilities. "Reliable communication during this time is of utmost importance," says Hiebert. "We are proud to provide products that can perform under emergency conditions."

About Orbital Research

Orbital Research designs and builds frequency conversion products for the most challenging SATCOM conditions on the planet – sandstorms, snowstorms and everything in between. The company's high-performance low noise amplifiers (LNAs), low noise block downconverters (LNBs), block downconverters (BDCs), and other products are used extensively by military, aeronautical, earth observation, satellite news gathering and other satellite industries. Based in Burnaby, Canada, Orbital is a privately-owned company renowned for high quality products and precise customization. For more information, please visit www.orbitalresearch.net .

