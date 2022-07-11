Orbital Wins Best Use Of Crypto/Blockchain At MPE Awards

LONDON, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbital has been awarded 'Best Use of Crypto/Blockchain in the Merchant Payments Ecosystem' at MPE 2022, for their crypto-commerce solution.

Voted for by a panel of independent expert judges, the best of the payments industry were recognised for their achievements across 13 categories during the awards ceremony held in Berlin. Other attendees included Louis Vuitton, Mercedes-Benz AG, Netflix, Adidas and Kering who own Gucci, YSL and Balenciaga, amongst many others.

Luke Wingfield-Digby, Co-Founder and CIO said; "We're so proud to receive this award from the payment industry's most respected event, MPE. This serves as great validation that what we're building at Orbital, not only solves real-world problems for global merchants but is innovative and leading in the crypto space. We're extremely proud of our team and what they've built. Orbital is excited to be enabling the next wave of global businesses to support crypto."

As per MPE's award certification criteria, the accolade is confirmation that Orbital's crypto-commerce solution provides exceptional flexibility, functionality, and innovation in crypto/blockchain-based payments.

ABOUT ORBITAL

Orbital is a hybrid fintech and crypto firm, employing over 115 people across ten countries. Powered by its principles of client-first design and exceptional service, alongside its passionate belief in cryptocurrency as an enabler of global business, Orbital is growing at a rate of more than 100% YoY. Headquartered in London, the business is licensed by the Financial Conduct Authority as an authorised payment institution in the UK, and as a virtual currency service provider in Estonia.

