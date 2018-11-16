Orbitz adds LoungeBuddy passes and travel reimbursement to its rewards program

Platinum members currently receive a $50 reimbursement on baggage fees and get their TSA Precheck enrollment fee waived, an $85 value. Orbitz Rewards saved Platinum members nearly $300,000 via these benefits last year. With new Platinum benefits, members can choose between TSA Precheck or a $50 LoungeBuddy pass redeemable at more than 280 airport lounges worldwide. Additionally, Platinum members can be reimbursed up to $50 in Orbucks for travel-related expenses booked through the site, including baggage fees, in-flight or airport Wi-Fi, in-cabin pet fees, ground transportation, seat upgrades or activities. All reimbursements are credited as Orbucks and can be used on 350,000 hotels worldwide.

Orbitz is also introducing a streamlined redemption process designed to help Platinum members maximize their benefits at Orbitz.com/rewards/choice.

"In focus groups with our members, we kept hearing that they wanted more flexibility in the benefits and rewards earned through our program," says Holly Gillespie, Senior Director of Customer Loyalty at Orbitz brand. "With new Platinum benefits we're letting customers choose the rewards that are most valuable to them throughout their trip, whether that's Wi-Fi on the flight home or a free checked bag. It's the first test of many as we look to put more Orbucks in the hands of our members and engage with them in new ways."

Orbitz Rewards bills itself as the loyalty program for leisure travelers and is the only OTA rewards program that operates on an instant cash back model. Members earn Orbucks, equivalent to $1 USD, on airfare, hotels and packages booked through the site that can be immediately applied toward a hotel purchase at checkout. The earn percentage varies based on the line of business and booking device – flights and packages earn one percent back, hotels earn five percent when booked in the Orbitz mobile app – and members have the opportunity to earn extra Orbucks every month through special offers on air, hotel and vacation packages. Orbitz Rewards Visa card holders save the most and receive 10 percent in Orbucks on hotel bookings through the mobile app.

Compared with other popular OTA rewards programs, Orbitz Rewards is the easiest to attain top-tier status. Stay just 12 room nights to reach Platinum, versus 15 nights or 30 nights to achieve similar status at other booking sites. Additionally, there's no waiting to redeem Orbucks and save.

More than 8 million travelers are already enrolled in Orbitz Rewards in the U.S. For more information on Orbitz Rewards or to sign up for free and start saving, visit Orbitz.com/rewards.

About Orbitz.com

Orbitz is a leading travel provider where millions of customers are rewarded when they search for and book hotels, flights, car rentals, cruises, vacation packages and destination activities on Orbitz.com and Orbitz mobile apps. Through the award-winning Orbitz Rewards loyalty program, travelers instantly earn Orbucks on bookings which can be immediately redeemed on 350,000+ hotels worldwide. Members also receive hotel perks and travel benefits the more they book, and earn up to 10 percent back with the Orbitz Rewards Visa® Card.

Contact: press@orbitz.com

SOURCE Orbitz

Related Links

https://www.orbitz.com

