Orbitz Rewards Travelers for Staying Home During COVID-19 with $100 for a Future Trip

CHICAGO, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As millions of Americans enter their seventh week of staying home and social distancing, Orbitz is rewarding travelers for doing their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 with $100 they can use on their first post-quarantine trip through its Orbitz Rewards program.

The first 1,000 people to visit Orbitz.com/stayhome beginning May 5, 2020 and enter both the number of days they've stayed home and which stay-at-home activities they've completed will receive $100 in Orbucks. Orbitz Rewards members earn Orbucks, or travel dollars equal to $1 USD, whenever they book qualifying travel and can redeem them on a future hotel stay.

"COVID-19 has forced many of us to miss vacations, work trips, family gatherings and so many other milestones in our everyday lives," says Carey Malloy, Orbitz Brand Director. "While we'd normally reward our members for going places, this extraordinary situation calls for us all to stay home right now as much as we can. So that's what we're doing: rewarding you for going nowhere."

The promotion is open to both new and current Orbitz Rewards members. To be eligible, participants must complete the online questionnaire, which includes sharing the number of days they've stayed home and followed social-distancing guidelines and indicating which at-home activities they've completed. The list of activities includes attending a virtual happy hour, working out at home, giving a haircut or binging TV shows. Participants in the promotion have up to 6 months to redeem their $100 Orbucks when they book a stay before November 5, 2020 at more than 385,000+ participating hotels worldwide1.

"I know I'm looking forward to the day we can all travel again," says Malloy. "But since no one knows exactly when and where that will be just yet, we're giving people time to plan a trip that's right for them. I also recommend investing that $100 Orbucks in hotels with free cancellation just in case."

Orbitz is also offering members other ways to earn travel money while staying home. Sign up for the Orbitz Rewards Visa Card to earn 2% back in Orbucks on everyday purchases. Or register any credit or debit card in the Dining Rewards program to net 5% back in Orbucks for ordering take out or delivery direct from participating restaurants across the U.S. Orbitz Rewards members also earn the most back in Orbucks – up to 5% on hotels – when they book future travel in the Orbitz mobile app.

Visit Orbitz.com/stayhome to earn $100 in Orbucks to use on a future trip and visit Orbitz.com/rewards for more information on the Orbitz Rewards loyalty program.

About Orbitz.com

Orbitz is a leading travel provider where millions of customers are rewarded when they search for and book travel, vacation packages and destination activities on Orbitz.com and Orbitz mobile apps. Through the award-winning Orbitz Rewards loyalty program, members instantly earn Orbucks, or travel dollars equal to $1 USD, on hotels, flights and packages which can be redeemed on 385,000+ hotels worldwide. Members also receive hotel perks and travel benefits the more they book and earn up to 10 percent back with the Orbitz Rewards Visa® Card.

1 See Orbitz.com/stayhome for a complete list of terms and conditions.

