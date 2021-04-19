ORC Waste Heat to Power Market worth $15 billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ORC Waste Heat to Power Market is anticipated to cross USD 15 Billion by 2027, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights Inc. Significant installation for geothermal energy sources coupled with stringent emission norms will proliferate the business outlook in the coming years.

Global Market Insights Inc.

Surging electricity demand from heavy industries will fuel the need for an efficient waste heat recovery system, which will ultimately boost the deployment of ORC units. Moreover, the favorable policy framework for the adoption of sustainable technologies across industries will complement ORC waste heat to power industry statistics over the forecast timeline.

Some major findings of ORC waste heat to power market report include:

Stringent emission norms across the globe will boost product penetration.

Burgeoning electricity demand across the industrial sector is anticipated to enhance the ORC waste heat to power business outlook.

Increasing demand for clean energy over conventional sources of energy will fuel the technology adoption over the forecast period.

Increasing investments in R&D for waste heat recovery technologies will stimulate ORC system demand.

Key players operating across the ORC waste heat to power industry are Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd., General Electric, Climeon AB, IHI Corporation, and Boustead International Heaters amongst others.

North America ORC waste heat to power market will witness substantial growth in the forecast period on account of growing demand for onsite power generation coupled with a positive outlook toward the industrial sector growth. The rising influx of investments toward the development of various clean energy systems including geothermal, biomass, and other several solar-powered technologies will raise the business outlook across the region.

The growing deployment of sustainable technologies including geothermal and biogas will stimulate the ORC waste heat to power market demand in the coming years. Favourable policies and schemes pertaining to clean technologies will further propel technology adoption. In addition, the growing potential for geothermal energy in nations including Turkey will fuel a requirement of WHR system, which will ultimately boost the product requirement during the forecast timeframe.

