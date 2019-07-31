Orca Health Partners With Redox to Accelerate the Transfer of Care Plans, Outcomes Collection, and Data Analytics Between Patients and Providers

SALT LAKE CITY, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new collaboration between Orca Health and Redox will allow Orca to integrate their apps with health systems looking for a modernized approach to the patient experience. Using Redox's full-service EHR integration platform, Orca will quickly and securely transfer patient care plans, data collection and data analytics to providers to improve patient engagement and outcomes.

Redox will serve as an application layer connecting Orca Health's patient experience platform including the waiting room app, point-of-care app, and patient engagement app with over 42 EHR systems and countless orthopedic, cardiology, dental, ophthalmology, and ENT clinics, provider groups, and hospitals. This integration ensures that every piece of patient information is automatically documented within the EHR, which helps cut down on the amount of time clinicians spend logging interactions.

"Patients and providers are eager to use our solutions to fulfill the promise of digital health: clarity in education, increased patient engagement and empowerment, ease in communication, and access to actionable data. But true utility also requires ease of implementation and integration," said Matt Berry, CEO of Orca Health. "Collaboration with Redox's platform ensures that regardless of variations between EHR systems and data formats, every provider and organization will be able to seamlessly and securely deploy our solutions within their systems."

In addition to enhanced integration, this partnership adds a layer of patient data security and privacy alongside Orca Health's HIPAA-compliant standards. Redox also offers industry, HIPAA-compliant and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) recommended encryption standards. "Keeping patient health information secure is our highest priority. With that in mind, we keep data safe through every step of integration," said Ben Waugh, CSO, Redox.

"Orca's digital health tools allow clinicians to gain access to better patient information and provide more personalized and effective care," said Niko Skievaski, co-founder and president, Redox. "Their platform is a perfect example of how technology alleviates pain points felt by clinicians, health systems and patients. We're pleased to power Orca's applications and have them in our interoperable network."

About Redox

Redox accelerates the development and distribution of healthcare software solutions with a full-service integration platform to securely and efficiently exchange data. Healthcare delivery organizations and technology vendors connect once and authorize the data they send and receive across the most extensive interoperable network in healthcare. Redox exists to make healthcare data useful and every patient experience a little bit better.

About Orca Health

Orca Health is a healthcare technology company, founded by physicians, that creates software solutions designed to empower healthcare providers, clinics, and hospitals to enhance the quality of care, improve patient satisfaction, increase patient compliance, and lower the cost of care. Starting in the waiting room and extending along the continuum of care, our tools allow providers to guide, accompany, and instruct patients while simultaneously gathering a wealth of actionable data.

